Through March 25, NC State’s Women’s Center hosts a gallery called “Inspiring Women Inspire Me,” which features images of women from the past 30 years who have made an impact in their respective fields.
Amber McNally, a third-year studying psychology, and Amanda Sheehan, a fourth-year studying microbiology, are student programming interns at the Women’s Center. They designed the gallery as part of the center’s celebration of International Women’s History Month.
“I did a huge gallery for International Women’s Day at the Women’s Center, highlighting 25 women over the past 30 years who have made impacts in sports, activism, entertainment, science and politics,” Sheehan said. “Amber and I decided to create a program that was passive that everyone at Talley could engage in at the Women’s Center based on that program.”
Sheehan said the purpose of the gallery is for students to relate to the women showcased to find ways to be as inspiring as them.
“Inspiring Women Inspire Me is a way for students to engage by recognizing featured women in the gallery and explaining or putting a Post-it note on the wall of what they resonate with of these women and how it impacts them and what inspires them to be great as well,” Sheehan said.
McNally said finding ways to relate to the inspiring women can help people recognize good qualities in themselves.
“I feel like it can be hard for us to reflect on the good things about ourselves and seeing other people emanate those qualities can help us recognize that,” McNally said.
The Inspiring Women Inspire Me gallery can be found on the windows outside the Women’s Center on the fifth floor of Talley at room 5210.
“We have a bunch of Post-it notes and pens next to the posters of the women, and anyone can engage as they walk by or they can, or you can even come into the center, treat yourself to some free coffee or tea, get stickers or anything like that,” Sheehan said. “We’re always open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.”
For more information on the Women’s Center and events it has going on, follow its Instagram @ncsuwomenscenter and Tik Tok @ncsu.womenscenter, and check out the calendar on its website.