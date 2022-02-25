The NC State softball team notched two more wins to extend its win streak to eight on day one of the NC State Invitational at Dail Softball Stadium on Friday, Feb. 25.
The Wolfpack (12-1) shut out both the Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-5), beating the Falcons 4-0 and mercy ruling the Blue Devils 11-0 through five innings.
Bowling Green was due up first against the Wolfpack. The Falcons had already played earlier in the day, having won their first game against Delaware, so the team entered with a slight disadvantage in the second game of a back-to-back. The Falcons could not get the bats going against the Pack, only managing one hit in the game.
Graduate pitcher Maddie McPherson was the starting pitcher for the Wolfpack. She only allowed one hit, struck out six, and gave up 0 runs in 5.1 innings. She was credited with her third win of the season, and was relieved by redshirt sophomore Aisha Weixlmann. Weixlmann pitched 1.2 innings and struck out all five batters that she faced. She was credited with her first save of the season.
Graduate first baseman Taylor Johnson recorded three of the Pack’s four RBIs in game one, hitting one home run in the third and a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Fifth-year catcher Sam Sack also scored in the sixth inning, hitting a solo shot up the middle, leading NC State to the 4-0 win.
In the second game of the afternoon, redshirt sophomore pitcher Sam Gress was awarded with the shutout, improving her record to 5-0 on the season. Of the 19 batters Gress faced, she struck out eight of them, giving up three hits and one walk.
Fifth-year third baseman Logan Morris went 3 for 3 at the plate, knocking in six runners with a three-run homer in the first inning and a bases-clearing double in the fourth. Graduate right fielder Carson Shaner brought in four runners with a grand slam on the first pitch she faced in the fourth. The last run was a solo homer in the fourth by freshman left fielder Michele Tarpey.
The Wolfpack continues on Saturday, Feb. 26 with another game against Central Connecticut and then its first game against Delaware. On Sunday, Feb. 27, the Pack will play the same two opponents in the reverse order to end the NC State Invitational.