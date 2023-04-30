The NFL is adding quite a few former NC State football players to its ranks this season. While NC State only had one player drafted, a whopping ten Pack Pros were signed as undrafted free agents in the hours after the draft.
While guard Chandler Zavala is joining forces with Ickey Ekwonu once again, this time in Charlotte, a multitude of other players were signed by other NFL squads. The hard-hitting linebacker combo of Drake Thomas and Isaiah Moore will face each other twice a season as members of the Raiders and Chiefs, respectively. Additionally, wideout Thayer Thomas found a spot with Minnesota, and kicker Chris Dunn is now a Los Angeles Ram. However, a number of other Pack Pros will have to fight for a solidified spot on their new teams.
Chandler Zavala, Guard, Carolina Panthers, Round 4 — Pick 114
Reunited at last:. Zavala is set to rejoin former teammate and fellow lineman Ickey Ekwonu on the Carolina Panthers as the 114th pick in the draft. As a member of the 2022 First Team All-ACC, Zavala had the highest draft stock of any Pack Pro in the 2023 draft class.
With the Panthers, Zavala is set to join an already talented offensive line and projects as one of Carolina’s top reserves on the interior. However, with guard Austin Corbett recovering from a torn ACL, Zavala will likely compete with guard Justin McCray for a starting role early in the season.
Christopher Dunn, Kicker, Los Angeles Rams, Undrafted
Dunn was known as “Mr. Automatic” during his time at NC State, converting on every extra point attempt and connecting on 28/29 field goals in 2022. While going undrafted was likely a disappointment for the 2022 Lou Groza award winner, Dunn is in good company — NFL greats Justin Tucker and Adam Vinateri, two of the best kickers in league history, also went undrafted.
Dunn is joining the Los Angeles Rams, where he will face stiff competition for a roster spot with Matt Gay, who converted on 28/30 field goal attempts last season, the longest being 58 yards. While Dunn has a very accurate kick, Gay has longer range. The competition between the nation’s top college kicker and an established NFL veteran will be worth keeping an eye on.
Drake Thomas, Linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders, Undrafted
Drake Thomas was a key piece of NC State’s defense last season, racking up at least 100 tackles each of the past two seasons. Despite putting out impressive tape, Drake Thomas’ size could limit his ability in the NFL, as he measured at 5’11” and 228 pounds. With a balanced skillset, including strong run instincts and pass coverage, Thomas has the potential to stick in the NFL despite going undrafted.
Signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, Drake Thomas will have a strong chance at making the 53-man roster. The Raiders have little proven talent at linebacker outside of Robert Spillane, who signed as a free agent this offseason from the Steelers. Built like former Raider Denzel Perryman, who led the team in tackles in 2021, Thomas has a realistic shot at sticking with the silver-and-black.
Thayer Thomas, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings, Undrafted
Thayer, Drake’s younger brother, is set to trade in the red-and-white for purple-and-gold after signing with the Minnesota Vikings shortly after the draft finished. Thayer Thomas was regarded as one of the best, if not the best, receivers in the Pack in 2023, and his usage in the screen-and-quick passing game as a slot receiver gave him a good chance to land a spot on a roster as an undrafted free agent.
It was likely Minnesota would go after a receiver in the draft, especially after losing wideout Adam Thielen to the Panthers in free agency. While the Vikings drafted USC wide receiver Jordan Addison in the first round to pair with superstar receiver Justin Jefferson, Thayer Thomas could find a spot at the bottom of Minnesota’s wideout depth chart. While he’ll have to compete with other receivers to make the cut, his turn and burn ability and experience in the return game might just give him an edge over the Vikings’ other options.
Isaiah Moore, Linebacker, Chiefs, Undrafted
The Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their team’s defense by picking up Moore after the draft. The reigning Super Bowl champions already have a core of young, talented linebackers, including Nick Bolton and Willie Gay, so Moore likely won’t see the field early on defense.
Moore battled injuries and adversity during his time at NC State, but still shined for the Wolfpack when on the field, especially during his final season. After tearing his ACL in 2021, Moore returned to NC State in 2022 and totaled 82 tackles. Moore was at his best shutting down opposing running backs and blitzing up the middle. With the Chiefs, Moore will likely earn a role on special teams early in his career if he makes the 53-man cut.
Other undrafted free agent signings:
Cory Durden, Defensive Tackle, Detroit Lions
Durden is set to join fellow Pack Pro Alim McNeill on Detroit’s defensive line if he makes the roster. However, as a day two signee, Durden might end up on the practice squad or even another roster.
If Durden can secure a spot on the 53-man roster, he’d provide depth as a run-stuffing nose tackle.
Tyler Baker-Williams, Nickel, Los Angeles Chargers
Baker-Williams played very well in the slot for NC State last year but struggled to stay healthy during his collegiate career.
While Baker-Williams will have an uphill battle making the Chargers’ roster because of the talent and depth in the cornerback room, he could work his way on to the practice squad or another roster.
Tanner Ingle, Safety, Los Angeles Rams
Chances of making the roster seem questionable; however, the Rams don’t have great depth at the position, and many of their safeties are still unproven.
Big shoes to fill following the exit of now-Bills safety Taylor Rapp. However, he could find his place as part of a rebuilding Rams squad.
Derek Pitts Jr, Cornerback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers have a strong cornerback room, so it’ll be tough to make the roster.
Switching to safety could be a possibility.
Shane McDonough, Punter, Green Bay Packers
Packers’ punter Pat O’Donnell is going to be near impossible to beat out and is an established veteran.
McDonough will likely not make the 53-man roster, but will have an opportunity to try to make the practice squad.
