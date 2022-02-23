With the dual season over, the No. 4 NC State wrestling team now prepares for ACCs and postseason play. Here’s one last batch of takeaways before the team travels to Charlottesville, Virginia.
NC State says goodbye to special group of seniors
The Virginia Tech dual marked the beginning of the end for starting graduates No. 5 Hayden Hidlay, No. 3 Tariq Wilson and No. 20 Thomas Bullard. In their last home dual, all three pulled out wins; Bullard to get the dual started, Hidlay to shock the Hokies’ bench and Wilson to put a cherry on top of things.
“Just seeing as the match went on and seeing how they responded to Thomas, to me and Tariq especially, I was like ‘This is beyond my wildest dreams,’” Hidlay said. “I've known this is the place for me, and I get reassured so many times, but to finish it off like this and in this Reynolds Coliseum. It's special. … I think watching Tariq that hit me. It didn't hit me after my match, it hit me after watching Tariq and watching greatness like that; all I had to do was hug him after the match was over. And that's the last time we're gonna wrestle with each other in this venue.”
Though a new crop of freshmen, like No. 21 Ryan Jack, No. 7 Ed Scott and No. 15 Isaac Trumble, are making noise, the old guard continues to be the heartbeat of the team. Wilson, Bullard and Hidlay have a combined eight All-American selections and five ACC championships, and you can find their names all over NC State’s record books. More than just talented wrestlers, the trio have a tight bond and inspire each other.
“They’re everything, those guys are the leaders,” said head coach Pat Popolizio after the dual. “They've paved the way, they helped build this culture. They helped build this fanbase. I'll rival this up, we still got some seats to fill up, but I'll rival this atmosphere against any arena in the country. And that goes back to the hard work that these guys have been putting in and Wolfpack fans showing up.”
An ACC dynasty
With Sunday’s victory over the Hokies, the Wolfpack went undefeated against all ACC foes and hoisted the conference’s dual season trophy. In all but head coach Pat Popolizio’s first two seasons at NC State, the team has placed first or second in the ACC, with this year making four out of the last five years at No. 1 in the conference.
Despite all that success, the team is still reaching its potential. Last year, it achieved the highest finish at NCAAs in program history at sixth overall, and with bustling recruiting efforts, that standard could be maintained.
The Pack is set to compete for its fourth consecutive ACC Tournament title March 6, and it’s in great position to repeat yet again.
Postseason play
Beginning with ACCs, sparks should fly in Charlottesville. The Wolfpack returns four reigning champions, though junior Deonte Wilson no longer starts at heavyweight and Tariq Wilson and Hayden Hidlay both made moves up in weight. While not assured, NC State could match or exceed its five individual champions from last year. Tariq Wilson and redshirt sophomore No. 3 Trent Hidlay can be expected to repeat, but there are some others worth watching.
No. 19 redshirt sophomore Jakob Camacho, whose lone ACC loss this season is to Virginia Tech’s No. 18 Sam Latona, is likely to return to finals to rematch Latona yet again. There’s no love lost between the two, especially after the controversial ending to their bout earlier this year, and Camacho should be doubly motivated to get his first win over the Hokie.
Scott’s only defeat came in a tight 11-10 decision against Virginia’s No. 24 Jake Keating, a bout that could’ve easily gone the other way. If there’s a single non-champion who’s most likely to take a title this year, it’s Scott.
After a third-place finish in 2021, Bullard has a great shot to find gold in Charlottesville. His lone ACC loss, versus Pitt’s No. 14 Jake Wentzel, came in overtime, proving just how closely matched they are.
Hayden Hidlay’s won four straight ACC titles, and depending on the seeding, he could see UNC’s No. 8 Clay Lautt on his way to the finals or in the finals. Either way, Hidlay will look for revenge in that one, but the real question mark is whether the elder Hidlay can beat No. 6 Mehki Lewis twice in a row. Against a wrestler that good, it’s easier said than done.
At 197 and heavyweight, nothing’s certain, but Trumble and No. 26 redshirt freshman Owen Trephan only have one ACC loss between them. Both wrestlers have been increasingly impressive as of late, it’s all about staying hot.