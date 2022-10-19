Since beating Wake Forest at home in perhaps its best win of the season Sunday, Sept. 18, the NC State women’s soccer team has had to battle through the toughest part of its schedule. After facing some challenging opponents, both at home and on the road, and battling through some struggles on offense, the Pack has gone 1-4-1 since its big win against the Demon Deacons.
This season, ACC soccer has been as ruthless and challenging as ever, and it seems as though NC State has learned that lesson first hand over the past month. While it's no different than any other year, it's safe to say that the Wolfpack has definitely been given fits by its competition, especially on the offensive side. So without further ado, let’s look at some of the most important stats to break down the red-and-white’s past month.
4 - Scoreless games since Wake Forest
After the Pack’s 2-1 victory against the Demon Deacons, it seemed as though NC State would be able to dish out some pain to the rest of the ACC. Since then, however, the Pack’s offense has come to a bit of a standstill, recording four scoreless games, all of which accounted for the red-and-white’s four losses over this time period.
Against the more experienced, tougher and decorated defenses that the ACC sports, it’s more than a challenge to score goals on a consistent basis. Oftentimes, however, the Pack’s lack of offensive connections, especially shots on goal, leads to turnovers and a lack of pressure on its opposition.
115-48 - How much NC State has been outshot by its opponents
Over these past six games, the Pack has been drastically outshot by its opponents. While this number shows how many shots the back line is allowing, it’s ultimately more reflective on NC State’s offensive unit.
With a lack of consistent offensive pressure created by controlling the ball and putting shots up, it’s hard to threaten opponents on the scoreboard, and that’s exactly what has happened to NC State over the past month. Between some formidable opposing defenses and some shortcomings in the attacking third, NC State has been dwarfed by its opponents in terms of shots.
Simply put: The less you shoot, the less you score.
16-5 - How much NC State has been outscored by opponents
Similarly to the last stat, NC State has also been dramatically outscored by its opponents over the past month of play.
With ACC offenses being just as effective as their defenses, it's no surprise that NC State has been scored on during this stretch. However, to have such a large gap between its opponents and itself is once again a reflection of a lack of offensive efficiency.
While able to win its one game during this period 2-1 against Clemson, NC State was also defeated by a whopping score of 6-0 against Duke. Going forward, an increased offensive effort will be required if the Pack is to find success.
It certainly has the playmakers to get it done, however. Senior forward Jameese Joseph leads the team in goals with seven, while fellow senior forward Leyah Hall-Robinson leads the squad in assists with five. Less turnovers and more threatening connections between teammates in the attacking third is bound to lead to more shots, and therefore more goals. Once again though, this is easier said than done against such impressive opponents.
10 - Saves by Echezarreta in a career day against UNC
Along with Joseph, junior goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta is perhaps the Wolfpack’s most important player on the roster. She’s consistently able to keep a cool head in between the posts, making athletic and clutch saves night-in, night-out.
Against UNC-Chapel Hill, however, she was on another level.
Echezarreta recorded a career-high 10 saves while visiting the rival Tar Heels. Despite her team losing 2-0, the junior made save after save in what was a career performance. The Pack’s been able to display some staunt defense so far this season, with Echezarreta leading the way. But against tougher and tougher competition, it becomes harder and harder to keep opponents off the board. Nevertheless, Echezarreta still displays some great ability in goal and is usually a bright spot for the Wolfpack.
Despite the 1-4-1 record over the past six matches, NC State is still on pace to finish 2022 in similar fashion to its 2021 season. The red-and-white finished that season at an even .500, going 9-9-2. Currently, NC State sits at 7-5-4, and with three games left, has a chance to once again achieve a nine-win season.
For that to happen, however, it’ll have to put all its focus on its offensive effort. Putting more shots up and applying pressure on defenses will allow NC State to finish its season with some wins, setting the squad up for a favorable draw in the NCAA tournament.