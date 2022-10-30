The Pack women’s golf team tied for sixth place with Michigan State at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, which took place October 28-30.
Freshman Vania Simont led the way for the Wolfpack, shooting 4-under par to begin the tournament and 2-under par in the middle round. Her struggles came during round three where she shot 4-over par, placing her in a tie for 13th overall on the weekend.
Sophomore Lauren Olivares’ tournament went the opposite way as she began the weekend shooting 3-over par in round one but then recovered to shoot 1-under par in the middle round and 1-over par in the closing round. She tied for 34th place overall along with competitors from UCF, Furman and North Carolina.
Senior Natalie Armbruester finished right behind her, tying for 38th place overall. Armbruester opened the tournament at 1-under par but struggled in the middle round at 4-over par before closing out the tournament shooting 1-over par.
Junior Isabel Amezcua and junior Jaclyn Kenzel were the final two finishers for the Wolfpack.
Amezcua shot 5-over par to begin the weekend, then recovered to shoot at par in round two and closed out the tournament at 3-over par.
Kenzel had a great opening round, shooting 1-under par, but struggled to close out the tournament, shooting 9-over par in each of the final two rounds.
San Jose State took the win in the field of 18 teams.
This was NC State’s final tournament of the fall part of its schedule. Its spring part of the season will begin Feb. 5 at the Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico.