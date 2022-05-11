The NC State women’s golf team placed eighth at the Stillwater Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma, which took place May 9-11.
Freshman Lauren Olivares Leon, juniors Natalie Armbruester and Inja Fric, senior Lea Klimentova and sophomore Isabel Amezcua all represented the Pack in Oklahoma, each placing between 24th and 47th place.
Olivares Leon was the highest finisher for the Pack, tying for 24th place along with Rina Tatematsu from Oklahoma State, Callista Rice from Clemson, Cristina Ochoa from California and Kennedy Pedigo from SMU.
Her first round score of 78 was 6-over par, but she recovered on Tuesday, finishing just 1-over par shooting 73 and closed out the tournament with a round three score of 74.
Ambruester tied for 32nd place along with Avalon Woodward out of Illinois State.
Like Olivares Leon, she shot 6-over par at 78 in round one, but her recovery wasn’t as strong with scores at 4-over par in rounds two and three.
Just behind her is Klimentova who finished tied for 35th. Her 9-over par score during round one was the worst start for the Wolfpack, and she finished the tournament with scores at 2-over par and 5-over par in the final two rounds.
Fric tied for 45th place, shooting 6-over par in rounds one and three and 8-over par in round two.
Rounding out the competitors from NC State was Amezcua, who finished just behind Fric, tied for 47th place.
She started off the tournament shooting 5-over par but struggled in round two, shooting 14-over par and only recovered in round three to shoot 2-over par.
The team finished with a total of 915 shots, which was 50 more than Baylor, who was the tournament winner.
As only the top four schools in this tournament advance to the NCAA championship, this marks the end of the Wolfpack women’s golf season.