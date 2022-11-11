No. 1 NC State women’s cross country won its sixth NCAA regional championship in a row after placing first in the NCAA Southeast Regional hosted in Louisville, Kentucky. The men’s cross country team scored fourth place out of 32 teams that qualified.
The women scored 25 points as a team and three NC State runners placed on the podium. The five qualifying runners placed in the top 12.
Junior Katelyn Tuohy placed first in 19:49.1. She ran the 6k event slower than her performance in the ACC Championships, still a full nine seconds faster than senior Kelsey Chmiel who finished second. Coming in third place was senior Samantha Bush, who finished at 20:08.0. Despite the slower times, Tuohy and Chmiel finished in the same place as they did at the ACC Championships.
Graduate student Sydney Seymour placed seventh, just four seconds behind Bush, and graduate student Nevada Mareno rounded out the scoring runners in 12th. The NC State women beat UNC by more than 50 points, decisively taking first place.
Although they did not count for points, sophomore Brooke Rauber and junior Gionna Quarzo finished 14th and 20th, respectively.
The No. 15 men’s cross country team placed fourth with 96 points, beating Duke by 39 points. Graduate student Ian Shanklin finished first for the Pack and seventh overall in the 10k race at 29:59.6. Shanklin also was the Pack’s fastest finisher in the 8k ACC Championship.
Junior Brett Gardner placed 12th at 30:03.7. He placed 49th in the ACC Championship race, and the large improvement in placement helped push the Pack to fourth. Graduate student Robinson Snider finished in 18th place at 30:11.2. Shanklin, Gardner and Snider were named All-Region members for their performance.
Junior Ian Harrison finished in 26th and graduate student Hannes Burger finished in 33rd, rounding out the scoring for the men’s team.
The Wolfpack will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to participate in the NCAA Championships, which will take place Nov. 19.