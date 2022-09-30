The NC State women’s cross country team won first place in the women’s 5000 meter blue event in South Bend, Indiana at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational. Junior Katelyn Tuohy won gold individually and was followed by two other top-six Wolfpack finishes.
Tuohy finished first with a 15:50 time stamp, beating the second place finish by more than 12 seconds.
Senior Samantha Bush won first place in the Pack’s competition on Sept. 16 and finished fifth this time with a time of 16:11. This was three seconds faster than her previous gold medal performance but was the second-fastest time for the Pack in South Bend.
Graduate student Sydney Seymour finished behind Bush by a second to capture sixth place, and junior Marlee Starliper finished 12th with a 16:21.9 time stamp. Following them was junior Gionna Quarzo and senior Mariah Hawlett, who finished in 31st and 37th place, respectively. Finally, sophomore Brooke Rauber finished 61st out of the 168 total participants.
The men’s cross country team finished ninth in the men’s 5 mile. Graduate student Ian Shanklin finished seventh individually, completing the event in 23:25. Junior Brett Gardner, who finished second in the Pack’s last outing, finished 21st this time around. Graduate student David Vorbach finished 43rd with a time of 24:08, and junior Daniel McGoey finished 57th.
The final three finishes were junior Jake Toomey in 90th, junior Travis Koekemoer in 106th and sophomore Miles Ally in 121st.
NC State cross country will split for its next meets, traveling to Madison, Wisconsin for the Nuttycombe Invitational and Greenville, North Carolina for the ECU Pirate Invitational on Oct. 14.