The NC State track and field teams traveled to Blacksburg, Virginia to compete in the ACC Indoor Championships between Feb. 24-26. The Pack women, ranked 11th nationally, placed fourth overall to finish out the weekend, while the men finished 12th.
Senior Timara Chapman and redshirt senior Mikieja Covington represented NC State in the women’s pentathlon, coming third and fourth overall, both personal bests and Chapman beating the school record.
Chapman recorded seventh in 60-meter hurdles, fourth and a season best of 1.68 meters in high jump, fifth in shot put, third in long jump, and fourth and a personal best of 2:18.68 in the 800-meter race.
Covington secured third place with a personal best of 8.49s in 60-meter hurdles, 11th and a personal best of 1.59 meters in high jump, third and a season best of 11.73 meters in shot put, fifth and a personal best of 5.86 meters in long jump, and eight and a season best of 2:22.27 in the 800-meter race.
Junior Jirah Sidberry secured third place with a personal best of 12.85 meters in triple jump, with graduate student Michelle Cobb right behind her in fourth.
For men’s field events, graduate student Von Douglas placed fifth in the long jump, with senior Cameron Murray placing 10th with a personal best of 7.51 meters. Junior Chris Alexander placed sixth in the triple jump.
Both distance medley relay teams recorded season bests and beat school records, while coming in third overall. The women’s team, consisting of junior Sam Bush, graduate student Jada Griffin, graduate student Anna Vess and junior Kelsey Chmiel, recorded a time of 10:58.10, while the men’s team, sophomore Brett Gardner, junior Kyle Durham, sophomore Zach Hughes and graduate student Gavin Gaynor, recorded a time of 9:38.27.
Junior Ally Henson placed seventh in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, with Murray placing fourth with a personal best of 7.73 seconds in the men’s 60-meter hurdles.
In the women’s mile, Bush placed second and recorded a personal best of 4:37.09, with Vess placing tenth. Chmiel placed second in the women’s 3000-meter race, with Bush and senior Savannah Shaw placing sixth and seventh. In the men’s 3000-meter race, sophomore Ian Harrison placed tenth, with a personal best of 8:05.05.
Sophomore Katelyn Tuohy placed first in the women’s 5000-meter race, with graduate student Allie Hays coming second and sophomore Gionna Quarzo coming fourth with a personal best of 16:15.67. Redshirt senior Ian Shanklin placed third in the men’s 5000-meter race, with a personal best of 13:48.11.
NCAA Indoor Championships will occur March 11-12 for the Pack, with the outdoor track season kicking off at the UCF Invitational on March 18-19.