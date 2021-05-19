The NC State women’s tennis team took down the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 to advance to the program’s first-ever NCAA Championship semifinal.
The Wolfpack started off the day strong, winning its seventh straight doubles point. The first doubles win of the day came from senior Jaeda Daniel and fifth-year Adriana Reami. The duo started out poorly, falling behind 3-0 before winning five games in a row and eventually taking it 6-4.
The freshmen duo of Abigail Rencheli and Amelia Rajecki locked up the doubles point shortly after, winning 7-5.
In singles play, the Bulldogs tied things up quickly as Katarina Jokic defeated the fifth-year Anna Rogers 6-2, 6-2. The Pack wasn’t behind for long, however, as Reami and Daniel both won in straight sets to put the Pack ahead 3-1.
The Bulldogs cut the Pack’s lead back down to one after senior Lexi Keberle fell 5-7, 2-6.
With two matchups still going, the Pack needed just one more win to punch its ticket to the semifinal. Rencheli proved to be the difference maker, winning her matchup 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).
FINAL. FOUR. BOUND. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/jnscLy4BE1— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) May 19, 2021
When play stopped, junior Alana Smith was down 1-0 in the third set of her matchup.
With so many tight matchups in both singles and doubles play, the quarterfinal win over a very good Georgia program should give the Pack confidence heading into the semifinals.
The Wolfpack will face Texas in the semifinal on Wednesday, May 19.