After a fall season defined by low tournament placements and top individual performances, the Wolfpack women’s golf team will return to the greenway for its spring season beginning Sunday, Feb. 6. With four regular season tournaments scheduled, the Pack gets another shot to prove itself before the ACC Championship in mid-April.
In the fall, the team struggled with decent overall team placements at any tournament. NC State was in the bottom 50% of all teams ranked in almost every tournament during the fall season. While struggling overall as a team, individual golfers stood out.
Freshman Lauren Olivarez Leon had a top-10 finish at Bryan National Collegiate and was the top Wolfpack performer at the Tar Heel Invitational. Sophomore Isabel Amezcua, who was just starting to hit her stride at the end of last spring, recorded her first top-20 performance at the Cougar Classic. Junior Inja Fric notched a top-five performance at Landfall Tradition, the highest finish by a member of the team in the fall.
The Wolfpack has four tournaments this spring before the ACC Championship and the NCAA tournament. Beginning Feb. 6, the team will travel to Florida to compete in the UCF Challenge. NC State traveled to compete in this tournament last season, coming in 16th of 17 teams, with its highest scorer placing 31st out of 90 players.
Up next for the Pack is the Vystar Gator Invitational, beginning March 5. NC State has not traveled to Gainesville, Florida since 2019 when it went to compete in the Florida Gators Invitational.
NC State’s third tournament is in South Carolina at the Briar’s Creek Invitational. This event will be held on March 14-15. The Pack traveled to this tournament last spring, coming 14th of 18 teams and recording a season-best team performance. The top performer on the team had a top-20 outing.
Finally, for regular season play, the Pack will be hosting the Wolfpack Match Play on April 3-4 at Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh. State hosted the Big Four Challenge last spring, where it came fourth of four teams.
NC State competes in the ACC Championship April 14-17. If any member is selected to play, the NCAA Regional Championship will be May 9-11, with the NCAA Championship happening May 20-25.