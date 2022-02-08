The NC State women’s golf team began its spring season at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida, running Feb. 6-8. The team placed 10th out of 18 teams, shooting an overall 5-under par.
Freshman Lauren Olivares Leon and sophomore Isabel Amezcua tied for 13th to lead the Pack in this competition. Olivares Leon had a career-best performance, scoring under par in all three rounds. Her best round was the third, where Olivares Leon had her career-low of 3-under par.
Amezcua had a career-low in the second round, shooting 4-under par, as well as finishing in a career-best spot. However, her third round put her over par, but that did not keep her from a top-15 performance. Amezcua, as well as Olivares Leon, came in at 6-under par overall for the outing. These two had the third-lowest tournament totals by the Wolfpack this weekend.
Junior Inja Fric tied for 42nd in the tournament, shooting right on par overall on the weekend. Her best round was the second, where Fric scored 3-under par. She shot right at par in the first round, and shot 3-over par in the third round.
Juniors Natalie Armbruester and Pilar Berchot brought up the back for NC State. Armbruester finished tied for 82nd place, finishing 7-over par overall. She had gradually declining performances over the rounds, beginning with her best in the first and finishing 1-under par. Berchot finished 95th overall, with a tournament score 16-over par.
The Wolfpack will be back in action on Saturday, March 5 as it begins the two-day Vystar Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.