NC State women’s basketball has high standards for itself after making a deep tournament run last March. Several key players from that 2021-22 team are no longer on the team, forcing a new group of veteran players into leadership positions.
Growing pains have been a part of this season and continue to play a role in some of the Pack’s shortcomings as the team works to carve out its identity. But despite three disappointing losses, the red-and-white still boasts a 13-3 record and is ranked No. 11 through Jan. 8.
Ball Movement
Head coach Wes Moore wants to see more ball movement going forward. Poor shot selection is what took the Wolfpack out of its games against Duke and Boston College, a flaw that could be remedied by focusing on making extra passes. Against Duke, the Pack shot 34.4% from the field compared to the Blue Devils’ 46.2%. Outside of junior guard Diamond Johnson, no starters shoot particularly well from distance.
NC State is at its best when it's able to score transition baskets or baskets off of assists. Certain lineups have struggled on the offensive end this season due to a lack of ability to create space for good shots and a lack of off-ball movement.
In addition to questionable jumpshots, the Wolfpack has failed to cash in on isolation plays. Senior forward Jada Boyd and senior wing Jakia Brown-Turner often seek to exploit their matchup by taking defenders one-on-one. There has been success with this playstyle, but tougher defenses have been able to create turnovers in these situations.
On the year, the Wolfpack has committed over 150 more turnovers than its opponents. These errors happen inside the paint when the ball is brought down low and NC State needs to work on reducing turnovers. These issues have consistently plagued the red-and-white’s offense, and could certainly be fixed by more frequent and more efficient ball movement.
Injuries
Injuries could be a major problem for NC State down the stretch. The Wolfpack has one of the thinnest rosters in the ACC as it is, so any injury to a starter not only puts pressure on the team’s bench, but limits what coach Moore can do with his rotations. Both Johnson and Boyd have missed significant time this season due to injury, and in their respective absences, players such as sophomore guard Saniya Rivers and graduate center River Baldwin took on larger roles to guide the team to five out of six wins in the month of December.
The team’s offense undeniably flows better when Boyd and Johnson are healthy. Both players are getting back up to speed as each of them scored in double figures in a recent win against Virginia. Boyd and Johnson are undoubtedly leaders on this team, with Boyd being a senior with four years of experience with the Wolfpack, and Johnson playing the role of floor general for NC State’s offense. Their value to this team cannot be understated, as they are the top two scorers on the team.
Disappointing Results
The red-and-white has lost games to UConn, Duke and Boston College this season, and with the exception of the Pack’s battle with UConn, these were all winnable games. The fact that NC State could’ve won these games makes the losses an even tougher pill to swallow for everyone involved. Moore takes a lot of the blame for these losses but hasn’t been too hesitant to show his players some tough love.
NC State has a habit of starting halves slowly and these sluggish starts have been a major contributor to all three losses. In two of the three losses, the team has shot below its season average of 43% in the first quarter. The Pack has overcome those first quarter deficits by playing excellent second and fourth quarters in wins.
The red-and-white needs to do a better job of boxing out, moving the ball around and scoring early and often. If it can rectify these issues, the Wolfpack will look to ride the momentum of its win over Virginia and its corrected play into the rest of the regular season and into the postseason.