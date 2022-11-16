NC State women’s basketball came away with another blowout victory over the UNC-Charlotte 49ers at home on Wednesday, Nov. 16, putting up a season-high 96 points against Charlotte’s 48.
The No. 10 Wolfpack (4-0) finished its first stretch of games at home with a win against the 49ers (2-1). With the win, the red-and-white continues to build momentum as the team prepares for a slew of challenging match-ups in the coming weeks.
Initially, the Pack struggled to find its footing as its opponent took the lead for the first time this season. The 49ers matched the Wolfpack on offense for most of the first quarter as the UNC-Charlotte guards found space in the mid-range to score, matching the up-tempo pace that head coach Wes Moore has set this season.
The Pack’s sluggish start echoed that of its previous game against Mount St. Mary’s; in both contests, the red-and-white let a less talented team hang around for a little too long.
“If you have a night where you don't play well and they do play well, they'll beat you,” Moore said. “I made sure they knew we're playing a good team tonight.”
After the first timeout of the game, NC State regrouped and asserted itself as a top-10 team, going on a 13-0 run led by senior forward Jada Boyd to finish the quarter. Boyd put up nine points in the first 10 minutes of play.
The second quarter saw junior guard Madison Hayes and graduate center River Baldwin step up and take control of the contest. After an ugly 3-point attempt, Hayes corrected her jumper by sinking three trey balls to go for 75% from distance on the night.
Hayes stood out with a career-high 15 points despite appearing in just three quarters. She also provided elite defense for the Pack, as she has in every game this season, recording two blocks and a steal. Hayes has been an impressive two-way guard who has proven she can play perimeter defense and interior, pulling down six total rebounds in addition to her defensive stats.
“We know they're a really good team,” Hayes said. “I was more worried about defense than offense even though I scored a lot, but I think the biggest part was that my defense translated to offense.”
As for Baldwin, a slow start to the season came to an end. A transfer from Florida State, Baldwin recorded a season-best 10 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench. Moore has been vocal about wanting to see a center step up off the bench.
“River has such a presence there on the inside,” Moore said. “I was impressed a couple of times there in the first half.”
NC State has struggled in all of its four games with coming out strong in the third quarter. This time, the Pack came into the third with a 49-23 lead, but its scoring was evenly matched by Charlotte throughout the duration of the period.
NC State got back on track in the final quarter. With a lead of over 20 points, Moore allowed sophomore guard Jessica Timmons to step up and run the offense, and she shined every time she touched the ball. She proved her ability to shoot from distance, hitting two fourth quarter 3s, but her highlight of the night came on a fastbreak where she made the right read, making an extra pass instead of taking the layup for herself.
NC State will face its biggest challenge of the season on Sunday, Nov. 20, when it clashes with the No. 5 UConn Huskies, who defeated the Pack in double overtime in an Elite Eight game last March.