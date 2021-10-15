The NC State volleyball team overcame an early 1-0 set deficit to defeat the Syracuse Orange on the road, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21. Despite the comeback, the Pack did not do itself any favors as it committed 12 service errors and 19 attack errors over the course of the match.
The match was tightly contested throughout, as three of the four sets were decided by four points or less. This close competition was exemplified early on when NC State (10-8, 4-3 ACC) blew a 5-1 lead in the first set to allow Syracuse (14-5, 3-4 ACC) to pull even and eventually take an 8-6 lead. The Pack was unable to keep up with the Orange and eventually lost the set despite pulling within one point thrice down the stretch.
There were a few bright spots in the Wolfpack’s performance that ultimately outweighed the miscues. Freshman setter Maggie Jones stepped up and notched 20 assists, combining with junior setter Kristen McDaniel for 52 of State’s 63 total assists.
Additionally, freshman middle blocker Jada Allen led the Pack in hitting percentage at .417, an efficiency supported by the raw accumulation of senior outside hitter Jade Parchment and graduate opposite hitter Melissa Evans, who combined for 37 total kills.
The attack was not without its flaws, however, even when disregarding the service errors. Freshman opposite hitter Amanda Rice struggled to find her rhythm, posting a hitting percentage of .154. This figure was fueled by five attack errors by Rice, which tied with Parchment’s five for the highest total among the Pack.
Even though the Orange outplayed the Pack in the first set, it was NC State that took control from then on. The Orange’s attack disintegrated after winning that first set, falling from a .424 hitting percentage and a 1-0 set lead to post sub-.200 hitting percentage for the rest of the match. By comparison, the Wolfpack looked much more consistent, as its hitting percentage never fell below .250 in a single set.
NC State will stay up north on its road trip as it travels to Boston College for a match on Sunday, Oct. 17. The matchup is set to start at noon.