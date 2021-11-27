After going back and forth between wins and losses in the ACC portion of its season, NC State volleyball finished on a high note against Clemson, as the Wolfpack took down the Tigers 3-1.
This win puts the Pack at seventh in the ACC, with the same conference record as UNC-Chapel Hill. NC State is now 10-8 in the ACC and 16-13 overall. The Pack was able to break a .500 win percentage this year, both in conference and overall, something it narrowly failed to do last season.
NC State took the first set to warm up, with the Tigers (12-18, 3-15 ACC) taking the lead early on and staying ahead of the Pack. Clemson had 16 kills, compared to the Wolfpack’s 13, and had a much better hitting percentage, taking the set 25-18.
The second set started as the first did, with Clemson taking an early two-point lead before the Pack could get on the board. NC State had a five-point streak to overtake the lead from the Tigers and didn’t look back after that. An 8-0 run catapulted the Pack further into the lead and it was able to win the set 25-14.
NC State once again did not take the initial lead in the third set, but Clemson did not get far before the Pack caught up. After five ties early in the set, the Wolfpack took the lead and expanded it quickly with a 6-0. The Pack never looked back from there, taking the set, 25-16
The fourth set was the first the Pack took the initial lead in, and after that, Clemson was unable to overtake NC State. NC State’s longest point streak in this set was only four points, and it recorded 13 kills and one ace. Clemson broke the 20-point barrier in this set and attempted a last-minute comeback, but the Pack took the final set, 25-22.
Graduate opposite hitter Melissa Evans led both teams in hitting percentage, recording one of her highest of the season, with .464. Evans, along with senior outside hitter Jade Parchment, recorded 15 kills each to lead the team in that regard. Graduate libero Kaylee Frazier led the team in digs with 16.