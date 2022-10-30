The NC State volleyball team lost to the No. 10 Georgia Tech Yellowjackets in a tough four-set match on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The Wolfpack (12-11, 6-6 ACC) came into this match off a sweep of Clemson on Friday night but was not able to respond to the tough offense of the Yellow Jackets (17-4, 10-2 ACC).
The first set saw NC State hold a steady lead in the beginning only for Georgia Tech to come from behind and win it 25-22, and the Yellow Jackets dominated the second set as well. The Pack took over the third set, winning with a score of 25-23, but fell in the fourth and final set to complete the game.
The match started off on a kill from sophomore outside hitter Martyna Leoniak, which helped the Wolfpack take an early lead at 6-2. The front row was playing smart, moving the ball around and keeping the Georgia Tech defense on its toes. With help from back-to-back kills by freshman middle blocker Lily Cropper, the NC State lead was 12-7. Even with the “no quit” attitude the Pack had, the Yellowjackets were able to take the momentum away.
“I think we played really well compared to our matches last week,” Leoniak said. “I think we started really strong; we were fighting. The second set was a little bit off, but overall, we did well.”
The second set saw all the momentum with the Yellow Jackets as they dominated at the net and in serve receive. A bright spot for the Wolfpack was the return of junior middle blocker Riley Shaak, who hasn’t played in a match since Oct. 9. Georgia Tech took this set 25-16, but NC State came back for revenge in the third set. An ace from senior setter Kristen McDaniel and Leoniak, along with a huge blocker presence from Leoniak at the net, gave the Pack some energy to battle back and win the set 25-23.
“I thought it was great to have [Shaak] back,” said assistant coach Jeremiah Gonidakis. “[She’s] somebody we know we can set the ball whenever we need, and she did a nice job of coming in composed and bringing a little fire to the team.”
The fourth and final set was a nail-biter until the end. Leoniak was the star of the show as she beat her season-high record for kills when she sent her 19th kill of the game across the net. Another ace by McDaniel and one from senior defensive specialist Hannah Wander kept the game steady until a tie at 19-19. From here, the Yellow Jackets were able to finish off the set 25-22 and clinch the match.
“I think the girls did a good job fighting and battling,” Gonidakis said. “After the second set, it would have been easy to slow down and give in, but we did a nice job of fighting back and putting everything into it. I thought it was a good job.”
NC State hits the road this week as it visits No. 4 Louisville on Friday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.