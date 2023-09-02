To finish out the Summit Hospitality Group Open event in Reynolds Coliseum, NC State volleyball hosted the Winthrop Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 2. This match was the second meeting between the two teams, and the Pack tied their all-time series 1-1 with a 3-0 win.
The Wolfpack (5-1) came into the game off of an exhilarating 3-2 match against Rutgers the night before, while Winthrop (0-6) hadn’t won a game the entire weekend. With the victory, the Pack stretched its win streak to four games.
The first set started out rough for the red-and-white as it couldn’t find a consistent rhythm due to a lack of communication among the players. It wasn’t until a 5-0 scoring run midway through the set that the Pack found its rhythm. Senior defensive specialist Skye Stokes notched her first ace of the night during this scoring run, and she led NC State to a 25-20 set win.
The serve...the save...Skye doing Skye things😱 pic.twitter.com/QJ6FhsvcVK— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) September 2, 2023
“We’re super good when we play defense,” Stokes said. “We’ve been working really hard in practice for those types of situations.”
While Stokes was protecting the backcourt, senior middle blocker Riley Shaak was helping the Pack up at the net. Shaak tallied five block assists throughout the night as well as the team's only solo block. On the offensive end, she totaled three kills, helping NC State capture a 26-24 second set victory.
“We’ve been doing it [rotating players] this weekend quite a bit just to try to guess a little bit better because that gives us an opportunity to score points,” said head coach Luka Slabe. “Passing is everything… and we can do that pretty well.”
The Wolfpack hit its groove even more in the second as it was able to go on two separate 5-0 scoring runs. Sophomore outside hitter Ava Brizard tallied three kills in the first run and went on to lead the team in kills with 14. In the second scoring run, freshman outside hitter Clara Vondran recorded two aces in four serves.
No getting past Big Red and Jada🔥 pic.twitter.com/v2kembHdvl— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) September 2, 2023
After heading into the third set off of a block from Shaak and junior opposite hitter Amanda Rice, the red-and-white looked to close the game out. While a slow defensive start set it back 7-2, NC State didn’t stall for long. The Pack went on another 5-0 run highlighted by back-to-back service aces from Stokes. From there it was all NC State as it finished the set with an impressive 8-0 scoring run.
The red-and-white have the week off as it prepares to travel to Athlens, Ohio for the Bobcat Invitational starting on Friday, Sept. 8 with the first game set for 10:30 a.m. against Ohio.
