The NC State women’s volleyball lit up Reynolds Coliseum on Thursday, Aug. 31 as it defeated the Howard Bison 3-1.
Despite playing even the whole match, the Wolfpack (3-1) was able to pull ahead in the last two sets to take the win from Howard (2-2). Once again, sophomore outside hitter Ava Brizard showcased her talents, leading the team with 17 kills, inching closer to her career high of 20.
The game started out tough for the red-and-white with the Bison getting an early and quick lead in the first set. But despite Howard establishing a 10-4 lead, NC State was able to even the score out at 13 apiece. Junior middle blocker Jada Allen caught fire early on and enabled the Wolfpack to pull ahead off of her block assists, kills and service aces.
While the second set slipped away from the Pack — Howard won 27-25 — it was in the third and fourth sets where NC State truly showed off its early-season dominance. The Wolfpack opened the third set with a 5-1 lead and never looked back, especially Allen, Brizard and junior opposite hitter Amanda Rice.
With her veteran talent and ability, Allen was able to help force the Bison into making six errors each in the third set and fourth sets. She notched four kills and three blocks in the third set and finished the night with 11 kills and nine blocks.
So good we have to share a different angle🫢 https://t.co/7r3aj1WtmP pic.twitter.com/1XxL2wGAm4— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) September 1, 2023
In the fourth set, it was the Brizard show. She led the team with seven kills in the set alone, helping the team take it 25-19. Brizard finished the match with 17 kills and 19 digs — marking her first double-double of the season.
A look at match point⬇️ https://t.co/4GrXzEd0HA pic.twitter.com/VHmLE1PVbC— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) September 1, 2023
While the Pack’s offense was dominating at the net, its defense was also getting the job done. The team finished the match leading in both blocks with 12 and digs with 67.
Brizard led the team with her 19 digs and senior defensive specialist Skye Stokes was close behind her, tallying 16. Allen led the game with nine total blocks and teammate Rice was in second place with six.
While this game is an exciting win for the Wolfpack, it is also the third straight home-opener win for head coach Luka Slabe. The 3-1 start to the season mimics the start of last season, where the Pack went 4-1 in its first five games.
The Pack looks to continue this win streak when it hosts Rutgers in Reynolds Coliseum on Friday, Sept. 1 with first serve set for 6 p.m.
