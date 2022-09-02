The NC State volleyball team defeated Colgate in straight sets in its home opener on Friday, Sept. 2. The match was the first of six straight home games for the Pack in the span of a week.
The Wolfpack (3-1) won its first match in Reynolds Coliseum this season against the Raiders (2-3), who defeated Elon in straight sets earlier in the day.
The Wolfpack started off strong in the first set, taking a 5-1 lead. Colgate closed the gap to two points towards the middle of the set, but two aces by senior setter Kristen McDaniel helped the Pack take the set 25-19.
“I think it's really important to get our entire team on the same page and making sure we're all working towards our goal of just getting better,” McDaniel said.
The second set was similar to the first, with the Pack maintaining at least a two-point lead for almost the entire set. Graduate opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic had accumulated eight total kills by the end of the set and ended the match leading both teams with 11.
“Just stay level, try to stay level,” said head coach Luka Slabe. “It's really hard because you get super excited about wins and you get down on yourself about losses. So that's what we're trying to learn. Do better every day. Just be level and good over time.”
The third set was much closer, including 16 ties and requiring extra points. NC State grinded out 16 kills as a team in the set alone, which made the difference in the 27-25 finale. McDaniel battled at the net to set up match point, and an attack error by Colgate ended it.
The home advantage played a large role in the victory as an excited crowd cheered for the Wolfpack. McDaniel gave credit to the fans and the rowdy atmosphere created, especially in the final set.
“We definitely feed off the energy of the crowd,” McDaniel said. “But as a team, we just try to stick together and communicate with each other, and I think that's what helped us.”
The Wolfpack will remain at home for a doubleheader against Elon and Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 3. The matches are set to start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.