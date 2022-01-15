The NC State men’s and women’s track and field teams opened their 2022 seasons Jan. 14-15 at the Virginia Tech Invitational. Across both teams, NC State had four podium finishers.
The highlight of Friday for NC State was graduate Jada Griffin posting a school record in the women’s 300 meter with a time of 38.29, taking first place. On Saturday, graduate Von Douglas finished first in the men’s long jump with a 7.96 meter jump, which is the best distance of all NCAA long jumpers this season.
Senior Jamar Davis also placed in the men’s long jump with a third-place finish that saw him jump 7.67 meters. In the women’s long jump, both junior Jirah Sidberry and sophomore Nahsheeda Facey set personal records with jumps of 5.87 and 5.28 meters, respectively.
In the women’s triple jump, graduate Michelle Cobb finished second with a jump of 12.21 meters. Sidberrry competed in the triple jump as well, and finished fifth with a jump of 11.92 meters.
Moving to the men’s triple jump, the Wolfpack was led by junior Chris Alexander with a fourth-place finish, jumping 15.55 meters.
Senior Cameron Murray led NC State in the men’s 300 meter with a time of 35.58, which was a personal record and gave him a 16th place finish.
In the men’s 1000 meter distance run, the Wolfpack was led by junior Kyle Durham who ran a personal record time of 2:27.70 to finish in fourth place.
In the women’s 500 meter, junior Caroline Lewis finished 14th with a time of 1:18.40. Her time was the second-best ever for the Wolfpack and a personal record.
NC State will return to Virginia Tech Jan. 21-22 for the Hokie Invitational.