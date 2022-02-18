NC State softball started off the Wolfpack Classic with wins against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Fairfield Stags with scores of 3-0 and 5-2, respectively. The Wolfpack Classic is an invitational with three other teams, and the Pack plays five games. The third team is Mount St. Mary’s, which the Pack will play twice this weekend.
The first game against the Mountain Hawks (0-2) saw little offense from either team; the Pack (6-1) without a hit until the fourth. Lehigh managed a few hits and left a few runners on base, but the real offense started in the bottom of the fifth.
With two outs, fifth year catcher Sam Sack hit a line drive to center field. Two hits soon followed from graduate shortstop Randi Farricker and fifth year center fielder Brittany Jackson, loading the bases.
Sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht came up to the plate and drilled the ball for a bases-clearing double. Lambrecht advanced to third on the relay throw but could not come in for the fourth run.
In the top of the seventh, the Mountain Hawks made a final push to try and break the shutout. A pinch hit put a runner on first for Lehigh. After stealing second, another batter sacrifice bunted her to third, putting the Wolfpack lead in jeopardy.
Another Lehigh batter singled to the left side of the infield. The Pack kept the runner from scoring despite the hit. With two on and two out, graduate left-handed pitcher Maddie McPherson came in relief. After a passed ball allowed the runner to second, McPherson forced a flyball to complete the shutout for the Pack.
Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Gress was rewarded with the win against Lehigh, recording three strikeouts and was one out away from the individual shutout. She moved to 2-0 on the season, and McPherson grabbed her second save to boot.
The second game of the afternoon against the Stags (0-1) saw no scoring in the first two innings. The top of the third featured the first run of the game, putting the Pack down 1-0. Two runners were left on base after redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Aisha Weixlmann forced a pop-up to stop the bleeding. Fairfield scored again in the top of the fourth to bring the score to 2-0.
The Wolfpack put on a rally of its own in the bottom of the inning, scoring one run off of a Farricker double. The Pack did not let the Stags score in the next two innings as McPherson came in for relief. Farricker tied the game with a solo shot into center field in the sixth inning, recording her second RBI of the game and tying the game at 2-2.
The Pack did not allow any hits in the seventh inning, opening the door for the last-inning win. Jackson started the inning with a double into right-center field. The Pack drew a walk to put a runner on first, and with one out, graduate right fielder Carson Shaner came up to bat. Shaner drilled the ball over the center field wall, driving in three runs and ending the game at 5-2. McPherson was credited with the win, her first of the season.
NC State will play Fairfield once more this weekend, and then Mount St. Mary’s twice to round off the Wolfpack Classic.