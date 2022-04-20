The NC State softball team beat the East Carolina Pirates 9-6 in front of a large crowd at Dail Softball Stadium on April 20. Fifth year catcher Sam Sack hit a pivotal grand slam in the fourth inning to push the Wolfpack ahead.
NC State (29-18) returned home after a two-week road trip and hosted ECU (19-25). The Pack was welcomed by a large crowd of both Wolfpack and Pirate fans.
“Good to come out, it was a packed house on a Wednesday against an in-state rival,” said head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift. “A big win for all the right reasons.”
Redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann got the nod but left in the second inning with five earned runs and only two strikeouts. She was given a no decision after the Wolfpack scored four to jump ahead of ECU in the fourth.
Graduate lefty Maddie McPherson entered in relief and earned her 10th win of the season. In 5.1 innings, McPherson only gave up one run on a solo homer, struck out five batters and gave up zero walks. Her win-loss record is now 10-8.
“We just had to change some things up a little bit and put Maddie in, and she absolutely came out and did the job,” Patrick-Swift said.
The Wolfpack did not waste any time getting on the scoreboard, scoring two runs in the first inning. Sack collected the first RBI of the game with a single, then graduate shortstop Randi Farricker drove another runner in.
The Pirates responded in the next inning with five runs off two doubles and a triple. McPherson came in relief and recorded the quick out to stop the bleeding, but the score stood at 5-2 in favor of the Pirates in the middle of the second.
In the fourth, NC State loaded the bases, then Sack stepped up to the plate and smacked a homer to retake the lead and tack on four more RBIs. She finished 2-3 with five RBIs and a walk.
“Sack was sitting changeup, she got a changeup and she hit it out,” Patrick-Swift said. “You plan it in your head and when it works out that way, it's amazing. She was locked in.”
The Pack found itself tied with the Pirates after a solo shot brought the score to 6-6. However, the Pack stayed focused in the bottom half of the sixth, bringing in three runs on two bases-loaded walks and one bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. The game ended 9-6 after three quick outs by McPherson to seal the deal.
“If they're going to give us pitches and come to a spot we're not looking for, if we're staying in a certain spot on the plate, then we'll take what they give us,” Patrick-Swift said. “Our goal is not to chase unless it's something that we can hit out of the park.”
The Wolfpack will hit the road once more to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to play a three-game series against Boston College. The series opener is set for Friday, April 22 at 4 p.m.