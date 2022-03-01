The NC State softball team overcame some early defensive struggles to beat the Villanova Wildcats 4-2 on Tuesday, March 1.
Graduate student left-handed pitcher Maddie McPherson anchored the circle for the Pack (15-2) for most of the night, striking out nine Wildcats (7-8) in five shutout innings.
Redshirt sophomore right-hander Aisha Weixlmann got the start, giving up two unearned runs over zero hits. Weixlmann managed to escape a pair of two-out walks in the first inning, but two Wolfpack errors and a wild pitch brought in two Villanova runs in the second.
Weixlmann gave up a four-pitch walk to start the third, prompting head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift to make the call to the bullpen and bring in McPherson. After an error put runners on second and third and nobody out, McPherson proceeded to retire nine consecutive batters on her way to the win.
NC State quickly took the upper hand in the bottom of the second with a pair of homers by graduate student right fielder Carson Shaner and redshirt sophomore Libby Whittaker giving the Pack a 3-2 lead. The Wolfpack ended up scoring all of its runs via dingers, as a solo bomb by sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht in the fifth finalize the scoreline.
NC State will now make a quick turnaround to hit the road, traveling to Elon to take on the Phoenix on Wednesday, March 2. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.