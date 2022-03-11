The Pack softball team went 0-2 against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils in a doubleheader on Friday, March 11. These were the first two games of the three-game series against Duke and marked NC State’s first series loss to an ACC team this season.
Game 1
NC State (19-5, 2-3 ACC) struggled right out of the gate against Duke (20-3, 5-0 ACC), allowing one run in the first inning and not putting up anything offensively.
The Pack answered the Blue Devils in the third, putting up one run thanks to an RBI single by sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht.
Duke responded right away, however, scoring twice in the bottom of the frame. The fourth inning brought more offensive action by Duke, widening its lead by four more runs and bringing the final score to 7-1.
Graduate lefty Maddie McPherson took the loss, leaving her record at 5-2 this season. McPherson pitched 3.2 innings and allowed six hits, seven earned runs and only recorded two strikeouts. Redshirt sophomore righty Sam Gress pitched 2.1 innings and only allowed one hit and recorded one strikeout.
Game 2
The second game was closer, with the Pack holding Duke to just three runs. However, NC State once again could only muster one run of its own.
NC State was unable to put up any runs outside of the fourth inning, where fifth-year shortstop Logan Morris hit a solo shot. Duke put up one run in the second and two in the fourth to put it ahead for its second win of the day.
Redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann took the loss and now has a 7-2 record this year. Weixlmann pitched for four innings, allowing five hits and three runs, and recorded three strikeouts. Gress took over for her, pitching for two innings with one hit allowed and one strikeout.
The Pack will be back in action against Duke in Durham on Sunday, March 13 at 4 p.m.