The NC State softball team took its series finale against the Louisville Cardinals, beating them 10-6. NC State ends the series with a combined 24 runs.
The Wolfpack (25-13, 5-10 ACC) won the first and last games of the weekend to take the series, with Louisville (19-15, 3-6 ACC) winning the Saturday game.
Redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann got the nod and pitched the first three innings. She gave up one earned run on three hits, recorded two punchouts. The one run came off of a solo shot in the second inning.
The Wolfpack came out hot in the first inning, scoring three runs on five hits. Graduate outfielder Taylor Johnson and freshman first baseman Michele Tarpey each had RBI singles to get the scoring going. Jonhson scored later in the frame on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
Louisville immediately responded in the second inning with a solo home run from Vanessa Miller to cut into the Wolfpack lead. However, in the bottom of the frame, sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht launched a solo home run of her own for NC State to put NC State’s lead back at three runs.
It was the third inning that blew the game open for the Wolfpack. NC State scored six runs to extend its lead to 10-1. With the bases loaded, fifth-year third baseman Logan Morris hit a three-RBI double before scoring on a single from graduate shortstop Randi Farricker. Then to put the icing on the cake, fifth-year catcher Sam Sack smacked a two-run home run.
Despite being down nine runs, the Cardinals did not back down. A RBI single from Jenna Servi, then a three-run home run from Taylor Roby put Louisville down just five runs in the fourth inning. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Sam Gress pitched the inning and was relieved by fifth-year lefty Maddie McPherson, who recorded the final out.
The score would stay at 10-5 until the seventh inning, when the Cards saw some light with another solo shot from Miller. McPherson made quick work of the next two batters, however, and stomped out any comeback.
NC State will be back in action Wednesday, April 6 at home against Longwood to complete the six-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.