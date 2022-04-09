The NC State softball team finished its outing at the Garnet and Black Round Robin with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 6 against East Tennessee State University and South Carolina. The Pack won its second of two games against ETSU and lost its second game against South Carolina.
Redshirt sophomore righty pitcher Aisha Weixlmann took the win against ETSU (5-34), her record is now 12-6 this season. Pitching five innings, Weixlmann had six strikeouts and only allowed three hits and one run. Freshman righty Michele Tarpey pitched two innings against ETSU, recording one strikeout and allowing four hits and two earned runs.
The Pack (28-15) offense bounced back with a win against ETSU after struggling to keep up with South Carolina the day before. Sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht brought in the first run of the day on a single down the right field line by fifth-year catcher Sam Sack in the first inning.
The third inning was busy for NC State as it scored three runs. Graduate student shortstop Randi Farricker hit a double to bring in Lambrecht and freshman left fielder Alaina Smith. Farricker was able to steal home during a double steal a couple plays later to bring the Pack’s score to four runs. Fifth-year third baseman Logan Morris hit a home run to lead off the fifth inning to finalize the Pack’s run total.
NC State fell short once again against South Carolina (23-17), losing 3-1. The offense was only able to put up one run, which came in the fifth inning as Farricker stole home for the second time in the doubleheader, again on a double steal.
Graduate student lefty Maddie McPherson pitched all six innings and took the loss. Her record is now 9-6 on the season. McPherson only had three strikeouts and allowed seven hits and three earned runs.
The Pack will be back in play in a three-game weekend series against ACC opponent Georgia Tech beginning on Friday, April 15 at 6 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia.