NC State softball continued its opening weekend at the River City Leadoff with two games against Florida A&M and North Florida on Saturday, February 12. The Pack continued its winning streak with an easy win against Florida A&M and a nail biter against North Florida.
The Wolfpack took on Florida A&M at 1:30 p.m., defeating it 6-4. The Pack had one run in each of the first three innings, scored by sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht in the first, freshman left fielder Alaina Smith in the second and a third inning homer by graduate right fielder Carson Shaner.
The Pack’s defense struggled in the third inning, as Florida was able to score four runs. However, the Pack recovered and did not allow another run outside of that inning.
Fifth-year center fielder Brittany Jackson scored on a throwing error in the sixth inning. A homer from graduate first baseman Taylor Johnson scored both her and graduate shortstop Randi Farricker in the seventh inning to round out the Pack’s scoring.
Redshirt sophomore Aisha Weixlmann recorded the win for the Pack from the pitching side, her second of the season. Weixlmann pitched for 0.1 innings, and recorded one strikeout. Grad student Maddie McPherson pitched for 2.2 innings, allowing two hits and four runs, recording three strikeouts. Sophomore Brooklyn Lucero pitched for four innings, allowing three hits and recording three strikeouts in that time.
The Pack put up a tough fight in its second game of the day against North Florida, winning 6-5 in nine innings. Starting off on the right foot, Lambrecht scored the first run of the game in the first inning. NC State was unable to get any more runs on the board after that point until the seventh inning when fifth-year infielder Logan Morris hit a bases clearing double.
T7 | @lomo__10 WITH THE GAME-TYING THREE-RBI DOUBLE!! 🔥🔥🔥🐺 4🦅 4 #GoPack | #HomeRunMindset pic.twitter.com/VQJjGfSyNJ— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) February 13, 2022
Heading into the ninth tied at 4-4, the Pack managed two runs in the top of the frame, both of which proved necessary. North Florida pulled within one in the bottom of the frame, but the Wolfpack was able to survive and remain perfect on the season.
Weixlmann took the win in this game as well, pitching for 3.2 innings. allowing two hits and one run and recording two strikeouts. Redshirt sophomore Sam Gress also pitched this game, pitching for 5.1 innings, allowing eight hits and four runs, and recording two strikeouts.
The Pack will finish its opening weekend on Sunday, Feb. 13 against Western Carolina at 10 a.m.