After the NC State softball team blew out UNC-Chapel Hill in the second game of the weekend, the Tar Heels responded with a dominant win in five innings to take the three-game series, 16-4. The Pack had three batters hit home runs, but outside of that, the offense struggled against UNC.
The Wolfpack (21-12, 3-9 ACC) went through three pitchers, none of which were able to get any strikeouts from the Tar Heels (18-14, 4-4 ACC). Graduate left-handed pitcher Maddie McPherson took the loss and her season record is now 5-5. McPherson pitched for one inning, allowing six hits and seven runs in that time. Redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann pitched for 0.2 innings and allowed three hits and five runs. Redshirt sophomore righty Sam Gress pitched for 2.1 innings and allowed four hits and four runs.
Starting off strong, sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht hit a home run on the first play of the afternoon, immediately putting NC State on the board. In the time between that run and the Pack’s next run, UNC scored 16 runs, with 11 of those runs scored in the second.
Fifth-year right fielder Sam Sack had the second home run for the Pack in the fourth inning, once again the only point the Pack was able to get on the board this inning. Freshman first baseman Michele Tarpey had the third and final home run in the fifth inning, bringing in freshman pinch runner Maddy Schmeiser as well for two runs on that play.
The Pack will be back in action in Raleigh at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 against UNC-Wilmington.