No. 13 NC State rifle concluded its regular season with a match against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets on Sunday, Feb. 5. Four Wolfpack athletes placed in the top-five to clinch the win, 4666-4550.
Junior Ben Salas scored the highest total in both smallbore and air rifle. He collected 588 points in smallbore and shot a 592 in air rifle. With his combined score of 1180, Salas was first overall on the day for both teams.
Freshman Kendall Goebel placed second in air rifle with 590 points, nearing her career high in the event, and she placed third on the team in smallbore with 577 points. Her efforts earned her second place overall for the match.
Sophomore Katie Tedeschi participated in both events, scoring near-identical scores with 583 in smallbore and 582 in air rifle. Her 583 in smallbore is one of her best performances, close to tying her career high 584. With her scores, she placed third overall.
Freshman Kyra Meade placed fifth on the day with an aggregate score of 1149. She was just three points shy of fourth place, scoring 570 on smallbore and 579 on air rifle.
The Pack will take a break before traveling to Annapolis, Maryland for the NCAA Qualifiers, where it will compete against Navy and John Jay in a three-team qualifier event. Competition is set to begin on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.