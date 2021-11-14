RiflevsWVU_3aim_HW.jpg

Red shirt sophomore Travis Stockton, left, sophomore Ben Salas, center, and freshman Samuel Burrow, right, aim at their respective targets at the NC State versus west Virginia rifle match at Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday. Oct. 17, 2021. NC State lost 4730-4652 against West Virginia.

 Hallie Walker

In its first of two weekend matchups, the NC State rifle team set a new program record in its matchup with No. 9 Navy in Annapolis, Maryland. The Wolfpack narrowly fell 4699-4672, but its 2368 in air rifle set a new program record.

The Pack (1-5) traveled to Annapolis over the weekend for a set of matchups with No. 9 Navy (6-5) and No. 1 Alaska Fairbanks (6-0) on Friday Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13, respectively.

Following its narrow loss to Navy, the Pack fell 4675-4634 to the Nanooks.

Junior Addy Burrow tied the fifth-highest program score for air rifle on Friday, scoring a 596. Burrow then beat that score the next day, collecting 597 points to tie the second-best air rifle score in program history and tie the top score for the Saturday match in air rifle. Burrow also had a respectable performance in smallbore, scoring 579 in both matches.

Redshirt sophomore Travis Stockton scored season highs for every category on Friday, with a 581 smallbore, 593 air rifle and 1174 aggregate. He placed fourth overall Friday and dropped by two points in both events on Saturday.

Freshman Katie Tedeschi shot a 568 on smallbore on Friday, but had a much better match on Saturday. She tallied 579 on smallbore and a 591 on air rifle, combining for 1170 points. Sophomore Ben Salas shot 579 on smallbore for both days.

The pair of losses mark the end of the Wolfpack’s fall season.

