In its first of two weekend matchups, the NC State rifle team set a new program record in its matchup with No. 9 Navy in Annapolis, Maryland. The Wolfpack narrowly fell 4699-4672, but its 2368 in air rifle set a new program record.
The Pack (1-5) traveled to Annapolis over the weekend for a set of matchups with No. 9 Navy (6-5) and No. 1 Alaska Fairbanks (6-0) on Friday Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13, respectively.
Following its narrow loss to Navy, the Pack fell 4675-4634 to the Nanooks.
Junior Addy Burrow tied the fifth-highest program score for air rifle on Friday, scoring a 596. Burrow then beat that score the next day, collecting 597 points to tie the second-best air rifle score in program history and tie the top score for the Saturday match in air rifle. Burrow also had a respectable performance in smallbore, scoring 579 in both matches.
Redshirt sophomore Travis Stockton scored season highs for every category on Friday, with a 581 smallbore, 593 air rifle and 1174 aggregate. He placed fourth overall Friday and dropped by two points in both events on Saturday.
Freshman Katie Tedeschi shot a 568 on smallbore on Friday, but had a much better match on Saturday. She tallied 579 on smallbore and a 591 on air rifle, combining for 1170 points. Sophomore Ben Salas shot 579 on smallbore for both days.
The pair of losses mark the end of the Wolfpack’s fall season.