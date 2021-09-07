Any time your offense puts up 45 points in a game, no matter who the opponent is, you're gonna see some high grades around the board. The Wolfpack dominated the USF’s defense throughout the evening, racking up 525 yards of total offense. Here’s how each position group fared in the Wolfpack’s home opener.
Devin Leary
Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary is the top dog under center for the Wolfpack this season and he got off to a hot start in the season opener. Leary went 17 for 26 for 232 yards and two TDs. Leary was back to his gunslinging ways we saw before his injury in the 2020 season, constantly taking shots down the field and giving his receivers a chance. Even when the throws were not connecting for Leary, he kept slinging it, not backing down. Leary’s spectacular night was lessened a bit by an ugly interception where he underthrew an open receiver. Overall, Leary looked the part under the lights on Thursday.
Grade: A-
Running backs
This grade shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who watched the Wolfpack’s season opener. Sophomore Zonovan Knight and junior Ricky Person Jr. combined for 268 yards on the ground and four TDs. It was utter domination by the pair all night long. Knight averaged over 10 yards per carry while Person racked up three TDs for himself. The one-two punch of Knight and Person Jr. could be a real weapon for NC State this season. If the Pack can get production like that on a weekly basis they will be a hard out for any team they face.
Grade: A+
Offensive line
NC State’s offensive line completely bullied the USF defensive line all night long. It looked like a varsity offensive line going up against a JV defensive line. The Pack’s offensive line was opening up gaps the size of the Grand Canyon for the two-headed monster of Knight and Person to run through. A tough and gritty performance from one of the Pack's best position groups heading into the season, we did not expect anything else from the big boys up front.
Grade: A
Wide receivers
Senior Emeka Emezie led the way for the Wolfpack receiving corps, to nobody's surprise. Emezie’s night was highlighted by his amazing grab down the sideline with four minutes to go in the third quarter. What was less noticeable and more surprising was the dirty work that the Wolfpack receivers put in while blocking on Thursday night. The Pack receivers were constantly picking up blocks on the second level. No play highlights this better than Knight’s touchdown to start the second half. Head coach Dave Doeren has to be absolutely thrilled with the production he got from his receivers, not only in the passing game but also in the run-blocking game.
Grade: A
Overall the Pack did what it needed to do against an inferior opponent in USF.