The NC State men’s golf team picked up its second win of the fall season at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate Oct. 16-17. With a score of 17-under par, NC State won its home tournament at Lonnie Poole Golf Course by five strokes.
All five of NC State’s starters for the event finished in the top-25. Consistency from its core players has helped guide NC State to six wins in the 2021 calendar year.
That's another WOLFPACK 🏆‼️We defend @LPGCncstate to win the Wolfpack Intercollegiate.Our 2nd win of the fall and 6th in the 2021 calendar year❗️ pic.twitter.com/7rCRwIfeqC— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) October 17, 2021
Leading the way for NC State was graduate Easton Paxton at 7-under, finishing third. The veteran from Wyoming shot a final round 67 to jump up 16 spots on the leaderboard when it mattered most.
The Wolfpack had two golfers finish tied for ninth at 3-under par in juniors Brandon Einstein and Spencer Oxendine. Einstein’s best round was a final-round 70, while Oxendine posted a 67 in his second round.
Finishing tied for 13th was sophomore Ethan Choi at 2-under par. Choi’s best round was his opening one, shooting a 70 out of the gate. Rounding out the Wolfpack starting lineup was graduate Tim Bunten, finishing tied for 22nd at even par. He shot 72 in all three rounds of the tournament.
Redshirt freshman Jake Herring finished tied for 19th at 1-under competing as an individual. He shot 69 in his opening round to get his tournament started off on a good note.
Senior Thomas Deal, freshman Jake Wiktor, and junior Carter Graf also competed as individuals. The Wolfpack trio all finished outside the top-80 individuals.
NC State will be back in action Oct. 25-26 at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington for the Williams Cup presented by Stitch Golf. This will be NC State’s last tournament of the fall and will be hosted by UNC-Chapel Hill.