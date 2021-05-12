On May 17-19, the NC State men’s golf team is set to compete in the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional at the Golf Club of Tennessee. The Wolfpack will be going into the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the 13-team regional event.
Some of the other schools in the Wolfpack’s regional are fellow ACC opponents No. 1 Clemson, No. 6 Virginia and in-state opponent No. 7 UNC-Charlotte.
NC State will need to finish in the top-five of the three round event in order to advance to the NCAA Championships and compete for a national title. There are five other regionals across the country that will be taking place at the same time.
By qualifying for the regionals, this year marks the 12th year out of the past 13 seasons that the Wolfpack has advanced to postseason play. The finals are taking place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 28-June 2.
If the team does not finish in the top-five, players can qualify individually for the NCAA Finals by being the lowest-scoring individual in the regional from a team that did not qualify.
The Wolfpack will be led by graduate Benjamin Shipp and sophomore Max Steinlechner, who were named All-ACC golfers this past week.
Shipp won two individual titles this year and finished second at the ACC Championship in Georgia recently. Steinlechner has been a consistent golfer all year for the Wolfpack, with his best finish coming at Pinehurst No. 2 where he finished tied for second place.
Graduate Christian Salzer is another golfer who has been playing well recently for NC State, with a second-place finish at the Stitch Intercollegiate in April. In this tournament, the Wolfpack had four players finish in the top-five.
After a third-place finish at the ACC Championship, the Wolfpack is playing well and should have lots of motivation to advance to the Finals.