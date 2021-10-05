The NC State men’s golf team picked up its first win of the season Oct. 4-5 at the Mountaineer Invitational at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Leading after all three rounds, NC State finished with a team score of 9-under par to win narrowly by one stroke.
In what was a great all around team performance; every player for NC State finished inside the top-20 of the individual leaderboard.
Leading the way for the Wolfpack was graduate student Tim Bunten, who tied for fourth with a score of 5-under par. He jumped up four spots on the leaderboard with a 5-under, 67 during his final round.
Next on the leaderboard for NC State was sophomore Ethan Choi. He finished tied for sixth with a score of 4-under par. However, his score did not count towards NC State’s team total, as he was competing as an individual.
Junior Max Steinlechner racked up another top-10, shooting 3-under par to tie for eighth. His best round of the week was his second round where he shot 4-under par with a 68.
Finishing tied for 11th was graduate student Easton Paxton at 1-under par. This was a special week for Paxton, as not only did his team pick up the win, he also registered a hole-in-one during the first round.
Redshirt freshman Jake Herring took home a 17th place finish, competing as an individual in West Virginia. A final round score of 71 moved him up six positions during the final day.
Rounding out the starting lineup for the Wolfpack were juniors Spencer Oxendine and Brandon Einstein. Both finished tied for 18th at 3-over par.
Mark Goetz of West Virginia put together a 9-under par, 63 in the final round to finish at 14-under par and win the individual tournament.
NC State will be back in action Oct. 10-12 at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. The tournament will be hosted by East Tennessee State University at the Blackthorn Club at the Ridges in Jonesborough, Tennessee.