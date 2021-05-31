The NC State men’s golf team competed in the NCAA Championships May 28-30 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. As a team, the Wolfpack finished 20th out of 30 teams, shooting 36-over par.
NC State was just four shots back from 15th place, which would have advanced it to the final round of stroke play. For a team that won four tournaments, this is a disappointing end to a special season.
What really killed NC State’s chances of having any opportunity to bring home some hardware was a team score of 301 in the first round of the tournament. This had the Wolfpack sitting in a tie for last after 18 holes.
The Wolfpack did improve its team score by 12 strokes in the second round and 15 strokes in the third round, but it was not enough to advance in Scottsdale.
Leading the way for NC State was graduate Benjamin Shipp. In likely his last tournament as a member of the Wolfpack, Shipp finished 7-over par, which put him in a tie for 50th. For someone who won two individual titles, and finished second at the ACC Championships, this was an unfortunate end to his season.
Next for the Wolfpack was sophomore Max Steinlechner, who finished tied for 67th with a score of 9-over par. A round of 2-under par 68 in the third round marked NC State’s best individual round of the weekend.
Finishing at 12-over par and in a tie for 97th was graduate Chrisitan Salzer. He had the best first round score for NC State with a 72.
Right behind Salzer was sophomore Carter Graf at 13-over par and tied for 102nd. Rounding out the Wolfpack lineup was senior Easton Paxton with a score of 15-over par and in a tie for 115th place finish.
This was the 19th time in program history that the Pack qualified for the NCAA Championships.