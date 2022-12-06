NC State men’s basketball defeated the Coppin State Eagles 94-72 in the annual Heritage Game at Reynolds Coliseum, which celebrated NC State’s 1983 national championship-winning squad at halftime.
The game was an emotional one for the Wolfpack (8-2) as the team honored one of the most memorable teams in college basketball history but lost graduate forward Dusan Mahorcic to a gruesome injury during the second half. Losing Mahorcic is a brutal loss for the Wolfpack, and missing him in conference play could present major problems for NC State’s interior defense and rebounding.
“We're going to continue to pray for Dusan,” said head coach Kevin Keatts. “I do not have an update at this point. He's with our medical doctors and our trainers.”
After a tough loss to Pitt, the Wolfpack responded with a get-right win against the Eagles (4-7). Led by the backcourt duo of sophomore Terquavion Smith and graduate student Jarkel Joiner, NC State got back on the right track. Smith and Joiner combined for 62 points, accounting for the majority of the Wolfpack offense.
“I feel like we are the best backcourt in the ACC,” Smith said. “It's gonna be hard to stop us.”
In the first half, NC State brought the heat from behind the arc. Shooting 10-19 from deep in the opening 20 minutes, the Wolfpack looked like it would have a runaway victory. The improved shooting was a much-needed development for the Pack.
Smith finished with a season-best 33 points, shooting 12-21 from the field. His 3-point shooting proved to be his best weapon as he shot 6-12 from deep. In one of his best performances of the year, he ensured a victory while validating the high praise he’s received from NBA scouts and analysts.
“My teammates were finding me,” Smith said. “That just created all my open shots.”
Smith’s best contribution may have been his scoring, but he also showcased the rest of his game. Constantly finding his teammates, Smith had seven assists, displaying his improved playmaking. He also was quick to grab rebounds, getting five during the game, and to top off his performance, he added a pair of steals. While Smith is a scorer, the rest of his game has rounded into form.
“Smith was a pro's pro tonight,” Keatts said. “I think he did a little bit of everything. He defended, he scored the basketball, [and] he really passed the basketball.”
Following his rough game against Pitt, Joiner had an incredible turnaround against the Eagles. A man on a mission, Joiner burned the Coppin State defense, shooting 11-17 enroute to 29 points, the most he’s scored in a Wolfpack uniform. Making five of seven 3-pointers, Joiner spread the floor as he dismantled Coppin State’s defense.
“I just got back in the gym and recreated the shots I missed,” Joiner said. “God blessed me to have a game like I did tonight.”
Aside from Smith and Joiner, the Wolfpack didn’t have a spectacular showing. However, some players did have some impressive individual plays. Graduate forward Jack Clark had an incredible dunk, while junior forward Ernest Ross had a spectacular block that energized the home fans.
NC State big man Ernest Ross sent the ball back into the courtside seats with this rejection against Coppin State for the ACC Must See Moment. #ACCMBB pic.twitter.com/Il22zwrWhw— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) December 7, 2022
Despite the lopsided final score, NC State found itself in a battle late in the game. Coppin State cut the lead down to 10 with 6:58 left to play. Sam Sessoms, the Eagles’ standout guard, continually attacked the Wolfpack defense, finding success in the paint and from behind the arc. He finished with 24 points but was unable to outduel Smith and Joiner. The Wolfpack pulled away late for a 22-point victory.
The Pack will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Coral Gables, Florida to take on the Miami Hurricanes at 2 p.m. This will be NC State’s first road test, and it will be televised on RSN.