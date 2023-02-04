No. 23 NC State gymnastics statistically does better when taking on multiple teams as all four of its wins this season have come from tri-meets, and this time was no different. The Wolfpack posted a final score of 196.275, outpacing its season average 196.190.
The 196.275 was enough to best North Carolina’s 195.975 and Western Michigan’s 195.525. NC State (4-3) also redeemed itself against the Tar Heels (6-3) after losing the first matchup of the 2023 season between the two teams and took its second victory in four years in a rare meeting against the Broncos (2-3).
The Wolfpack began its night on the vault and wound up scoring a meet-best 49.000, headlined by seniors Chloe Negrete, Emily Shepard and Alexis Ortega. Negrete and Shepard both recorded scores of 9.850, and not far behind was Ortega’s 9.825.
The Pack went to the uneven bars for its second rotation, an event that has been somewhat of an Achilles’ heel for the red-and-white. Tonight was no different with the Pack scoring a 48.950, which was in the middle of UNC’s 49.225 and Western Michigan’s 48.800.
A 48.950 is by no means a low score, but the standard for greatness is high amongst the Wolfpack gymnasts. Shepard and sophomore Lauren Rutherford both scored a 9.850 to tie for the fourth-best score amongst all competitors.
NC State switched to the beam for its third event, ending with a 49.050 and four of the top five individual scores for the event. The beam has been Negrete’s bread and butter all season — she paced the team for the fifth time in as many meets with a 9.875. Junior Krista Zultevicz has been a source of consistency on the beam, scoring her second 9.825 in a row.
The Wolfpack likes to close out its home meets with the floor exercise, which has been one of the strongest events for NC State all season mostly due to Negrete’s consistently strong performances. Negrete tied her season-high score of 9.925, contributing to a meet-high total of 49.275. Shepard and Rutherford were also key contributors on the floor. Both women scored a 9.875, a huge improvement for Rutherford after scoring an 8.675 against Auburn.
Shepard participated in all four events to boast a meet-best 39.375 on a night where the Wolfpack dominated. This is likely the sweetest victory of the season thus far — NC State needed these wins to remain a ranked team after slipping a few spots due last week's loss. As an added bonus, the Pack was able to exact revenge against the rival Tar Heels from the season-opener.
NC State will travel to Maryland for its first quad-meet of the season, hosted by Towson. In addition to Towson, NC State will also compete against Pitt and Temple on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.