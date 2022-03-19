The No. 28 NC State gymnastics team finished fourth at the East Atlantic Gymnastics League Championships in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, March 19.
The Wolfpack notched four podium finishes, including two from junior Emily Shepard, but couldn't beat out No. 39 George Washington for the conference title.
The Pack hit the ground running in the first rotation, putting up its highest score on floor with a 49.200. Despite having no podium finishes, NC State put together a team effort to start strong, with five scores of at least 9.800.
Floor squad is MAKING. IT. HAPPEN. @l_rutherford25 puts up a 9.875!📺 https://t.co/PMmacfF6gE pic.twitter.com/PVjzV8eZOz— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) March 19, 2022
That momentum didn’t last long as the Wolfpack failed to eclipse 49.000 in its second rotation on vault. It wasn’t all bad news for NC State, however, as freshman Lauren Rutherford tied for second in the event with a 9.850 for the Pack’s first podium finish of the evening.
Senior Meredith Robinson tied for second on bars with a 9.900 with Shepard putting up a solid 9.875. Ironically, this was the Pack’s worst event as a team with a score of 48.425. Freshman Peyton Childs’ 8.875 didn’t count towards the team score, but junior Alexis Ortega’s 9.100 couldn’t keep NC State afloat in the event either.
State fared much better on beam, its second highest-scoring rotation with another podium finish to boot. Shepard matched her career high of 9.925 to put herself atop the leaderboard for the event, and Ortega redeemed herself with a 9.875 to tie for fourth place on beam. The Pack finished the rotation with a 49.125.
EMILY. SHEPARD. @emilyshepard24 ties her career high of 9.925!📺 https://t.co/PMmacfF6gE pic.twitter.com/vNUCmQa8fU— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) March 19, 2022
Shepard finished first out of five competitors in the all-around standings with a 39.500.
The Wolfpack will now await the NCAA Championships Selection Show on Tuesday, March 22 to see if it will qualify for Regionals, which start on March 30.