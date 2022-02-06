NC State gymnastics went on the road for its second consecutive quad meet, going up against Pittsburgh, West Virginia and University of Alaska Anchorage. The Pack struggled more this weekend than it has yet this season, but still was able to set some new individual career-highs.
NC State struggled against Pitt and West Virginia, only securing two first place finishes to put the Pack in third place overall and scoring 194.550 to end the day. The Pack is now 7-3 overall and 1-2 in conference. NC State losing to Pitt is its second consecutive conference loss.
The Pack began on the uneven bars, where as a team, it was able to rack up 47.675 points, which was third in the meet in that category. Junior Emily Shepard was able to tie for first with a score of 9.875, a season-high for her, with senior Meredith Robinson right behind her, tying for fourth with a 9.800. Sophomore Carina Jordan tied for seventh with a 9.775.
NC State’s second event was the beam where it finished first in the meet with a 49.175 in that category. Shepard once again led the Pack, coming in second with a 9.900. Freshman Macy Jennings and graduate student Nicole Webb were right behind her, tied for third, with a 9.875. This was a career-high score for Jennings.
The Pack moved onto the floor for its third event, scoring a 48.825, placing it third in the event. Shepard tied for second with a 9.875. Sophomore Gabrielle Diaz tied for seventh with a 9.825, with freshman Lauren Rutherford tying for 10th with a 9.750. Diaz has now tied her career-high score on the floor for the second week in a row.
NC State competed in the vault last, scoring a 48.875 and placing third in the event. Rutherford tied for first with a score of 9.825, which was a career-best for her. Diaz scored a 9.800 and tied for fifth. Junior Shruthi Anand tied for 11th with a 9.775.
The Wolfpack will be back in action on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. when it travels to Brookville, New York to take on Long Island University.