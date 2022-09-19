NC State football showed why it houses one of the better defensive units in the country after shutting down Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 17. The story of the game was the defense’s ability to capitalize on it’s opposition’s mistakes, excelling in pressuring the quarterback, forcing turnovers and stopping the run.
A major key to NC State’s success was making the Red Raider offense one dimensional by shutting down Texas Tech’s running game. Forced to rely on the passing game with its backup quarterback, Texas Tech struggled to score.
Defensive Line
This was the defensive line’s best performance so far this season. The group continued to play strong run defense, but also generated a successful pass rush led by redshirt sophomore defensive tackle C.J. Clark, who recorded two sacks. Clark’s first sack brought down the quarterback as he tried to scramble from the rush, stopping a potential first down. His other sack came in the second half when he got to Texas Tech’s signal-caller from behind.
Several other players helped generate the relentless pass rush, which pressured Texas Tech into forcing several poor throws. One play that stands out occurred late in the first half when sophomore defensive tackle Davin Vann nearly sacked the quarterback, who heaved the ball down the field, where it was intercepted. The improved pass rush elevated the already strong play at defensive back.
It’s also worth highlighting the stellar run defense displayed by the defensive line as the Red Raiders were held to only 54 rushing yards on 26 attempts. Texas Tech struggled to move the NC State defensive line, and as a result, the unit clogged up any rushing lanes the Red Raiders hoped to create.
Grade: A
Linebackers
With the entire linebacking core healthy, this unit proved to be outstanding against Texas Tech. In his first full game of the season, redshirt junior linebacker Payton Wilson led the team with 10 total tackles. In run defense, he constantly flew to the ball carrier, stopping them in their tracks. With his combination of size and skill, Wilson will be a crucial piece in stopping the run throughout the season.
Graduate linebacker Isaiah Moore also left his mark on the game. He made the first sack of the night for the Wolfpack on a blitz when he ran right through the middle of the offensive line unblocked before slamming into the quarterback.
While Wilson and Moore both had impressive outings, junior linebacker Drake Thomas had the most complete performance. Thomas racked up eight total tackles, while also having numerous quarterback hurries. Thomas has consistently proven to be a star against both the run and the pass, making his play critical for the Wolfpack defense every game.
Grade: A
Secondary
Through three games, the secondary remains a major strength for the Wolfpack. After a strong start in previous weeks, sophomore cornerback Aydan White had a breakout performance against the Red Raiders. He intercepted two passes at key moments, the first being a pick-six to stretch NC State’s lead to 20 points. His other interception effectively sealed the victory in the fourth quarter. To cap off his game, he also recorded a sack on a cornerback blitz. This excellent performance won White the Walter Camp National Player of the Week award.
Though White was the star of the game, the rest of the secondary had a great outing. Aside from one pass interference that put Texas Tech in a position to score, the secondary did a good job of covering the Red Raider receivers, including multiple impressive pass breakups. Junior safety Jakeen Harris also intercepted a pass as the quarterback was under heavy pressure. Throughout the game, the secondary pounced on opportunities created by the defensive line pressuring the quarterback.
Grade: A+