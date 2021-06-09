With its huge victory over Louisiana Tech to advance past the regional round, NC State baseball is now slated to play No. 1 Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas in a three-game Super Regional series.
NC STATE SUPERS BOUND‼️@NCStateBaseball upends Louisiana Tech to advance to the Super Regionals!#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/V3R17OUiTx— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 7, 2021
A series win against the Razorbacks would grant the Wolfpack a ticket to Omaha for the first time since the 2013 season. This is just the fifth time NC State’s program has advanced to the Super Regional round, with its last visit coming during the previously mentioned 2013 run.
The Razorbacks have been dominant all season, most recently defeating No. 19 Nebraska 6-2 to advance past its own regional. Despite Nebraska winning the first game of its matchup, the Cornhuskers just couldn’t hold on for the remaining game, allowing four runs in the eighth inning that would eventually lead to an Arkansas’ victory. This is the third-straight year Arkansas has advanced to a Super Regional, having won its last two in a row, further extending its historical postseason dominance.
There just simply aren't enough words to express how great the Razorbacks’ offense has been in 2021 and which players NC State fans should keep an eye on. Sophomore infielder Robert Moore leads the team in home runs with 14, including one against Nebraska to tie the last game at two. Four players sit just behind him with 13 each.
Junior infielder Brady Slavens leads the team in RBIs with 60 and is also slashing .290/.349/.560. There’s also junior catcher Charlie Welch who, despite not having as many chances at the plate this season, has stayed clutch in pitch-hit opportunities. He’s 8-12 on the season, including a home run to give Arkansas a 6-2 lead over the Cornhuskers in their regional victory.
Other names who should be mentioned include senior infielder Matt Goodheart and junior outfielder Christian Franklin who, along with Moore and Welch, made up just a number of the Razorbacks who made the NCAA Fayetteville All-Regional Team.
In regards to pitching, junior starter Patrick Wicklander has maintained 2.17 ERA throughout the season to remain Arkansas’ most successful starter. With a 0.68 ERA, redshirt senior reliever Kevin Kopps has been absolutely insane on the mound with 12 victories and 11 saves.
NC State travels to Fayetteville after beating Alabama and No. 17 Louisiana Tech twice to take the Ruston Regional win. With dominant performances from numerous players including junior infielder/outfielder Devonte Brown, freshman infielder Jose Torres and sophomore infielder/outfielder Tyler McDonough, the Pack will look to carry its offensive success into Friday’s matchup.
B5 | DEVONTE BROWN GRAND SLAM TO PUT US OUT FRONT!📺ESPN3NCSU 9, LA TECH 5 pic.twitter.com/Ka5VfKLsQm— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 7, 2021
The first game of the series is scheduled for Friday, June 11 at 6 p.m. and game two for Saturday at 3 p.m. If necessary, a third game will be played Sunday at 6 p.m. and all games in the series will air on either ESPNU or ESPN2.