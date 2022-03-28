With a series sweep over then-No. 12 Georgia Tech, it’s been an exciting week to be a Pack9 fan. From the way the team was able to overcome early deficits it created throughout the weekend to how well the pitching fared against the Yellow Jacket’s powerful offense, let’s take a look at a few key takeaways.
Comeback kids
Game one of the Yellow Jackets series saw the Wolfpack go down 6-1 early but unlike what fans have witnessed in recent weeks, NC State dug itself out of that hole to come back for the win.
The following matchup had a similar storyline. Georgia Tech took a 2-0 lead in the third, but the Pack scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth and was able to hold down the Yellow Jackets the rest of the evening.
Georgia Tech struck first in the final game as well, but NC State responded with six runs for a 6-1 win and the series sweep.
Get the brooms out. pic.twitter.com/ampb8Xl8yQ— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 27, 2022
In previous games this season, fans have continued to see the Wolfpack go down early, but unlike last weekend, it usually could never quite catch up to its opponents.
The 17-inning thriller against then-No. 8 Florida State earlier in the month seemed to light a new spark in this team, and it’ll be important that this continues as the season moves on.
Resurgent offense hitting for power again
This brings us to the Wolfpack bats that made the biggest offensive impacts over the last week.
Freshman first baseman Tommy White continued his brilliant rookie campaign with his 12th home run of the season and a huge double to right center to tie the game at six in the first matchup of the series.
TOMMY TANKS HAS ARRIVED! pic.twitter.com/BEE5OfpIeB— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 27, 2022
Senior outfielder Devonte Brown took over the leadoff spot and went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a home run on Friday to power the Wolfpack to the win.
Freshman infielder Payton Green, redshirt junior infielder Josh Hood and sophomore outfielder Noah Soles combined for three home runs in two innings to keep NC State ahead in game two, and Green continued his home run hot streak in the series finale with a three-run shot to double the Pack’s lead at the time.
PG 💣 to double the score! pic.twitter.com/EKqJW4KXYn— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 27, 2022
With contributions from up and down the lineup, this Pack9 offense is dominant against its opponents, and so long as it continues to play this way, it’s sure to be a force to be reckoned with in the ACC these next few weeks.
Bullpen finding its groove
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Highfill struggled again in his return to the mound Friday night, giving up six earned runs in four innings.
NC State’s bullpen was stellar over the weekend, though, and kept the Pack in each matchup, especially in that series opener.
Redshirt junior righty Logan Adams had another great outing, blanking the Yellow Jackets in three innings for the win, and sophomore lefty Chris Villaman held it off to close out the game and grab the save.
Sophomore righty Matt Willadsen had a stronger start in game two, though he was only able to stay out for 4.2 innings while only giving up two earned runs. Freshman right-hander Carson Kelly came in for the win, and along with junior righty Baker Nelson and Villaman they held off the Yellow Jacket offense the rest of the evening.
Redshirt sophomore right-hander Logan Whitaker had the best outing of all three starters over the weekend, giving up only one earned run in 5.1 innings pitched, while the bullpen combined to blank Georgia Tech in the final few innings of action.
In his four starts this season, Whit's given up just one run in 18.1 innings pitched.What's not to love about @_whitaker_10? pic.twitter.com/k9eUjkk1O0— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 27, 2022
Despite Highfill’s rocky start, the rest of the Wolfpack starters are seeming to find their groove, and the bullpen has settled in nicely despite being tested recently.
Fielding updates
A common theme in these weekly takeaways has been the ability of the Wolfpack to field the ball cleanly and help out its pitching with sound defense.
Despite a few more errors this weekend, two in each of the first two games, NC State overcame these challenges and came out on top.
A dropped fly ball in the ninth inning of game one of the series brought the tying run to the plate with two outs, exempling that the Pack still has room to grow in the fielding department.
Villaman saved the day though, striking out the next batter to guarantee the win.
This is a young team with many newcomers from last year, and it’s normal to see some struggles defensively. While NC State is starting to clean up this aspect of its game, it’s important for fielding not to hinder the rest of the game as the team continues its ACC schedule.
On the road again
The Pack takes its show on the road for its next midweek matchup and the following two weekend series. Sticking close to home, it will play East Carolina in Greenville March 29 before kicking off the new month in Clemson, South Carolina from April 1-3. NC State fans can catch the Wolfpack at home April 5 in another game against Campbell before the team heads north to Blacksburg, Virginia in a matchup against Virginia Tech from April 8-10.