BUIES CREEK, N.C. — The No. 8 NC State baseball team dropped its first game of the season on the road at Campbell Wednesday night. Despite the Wolfpack jumping out to an early lead, Campbell had the clutch hits when it mattered most to take the win.
Sophomore left fielder Eddie Eisert (2-4) led the Wolfpack (8-1) with two hits, while senior center fielder Devonte Brown (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) hit his third home run of the season in the seventh inning.
NC State capitalized on some early mistakes from the Camels (3-6) in the first inning. Brown reached on a fielding error then advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt. Sophomore second baseman LuJames Groover III (0-4, RBI, BB) then drove Brown in with an RBI groundout to shortstop to give the Pack the lead.
The Wolfpack added two more runs in the second inning via two unconventional ways. Brown was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. then freshman catcher Jacob Cozart (0-2, BB) scored on a wild pitch with two outs to give NC State a 3-0 lead.
Campbell responded in the bottom half of the frame with two runs to get back into the game. Back-to-back base hits with runners on base from Drake Pierson and Lawson Harrill did the damage.
Wolfpack redshirt junior starting right-handed pitcher Logan Adams (3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 K, BB) was pulled after three innings. He gave way to redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Logan Whitaker (1 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, BB).
Campbell tied the game in the fifth inning on a sacrifice bunt that led to an error. It later took the lead on a two-RBI double from Waldy Arias. NC State turned to freshman right-handed pitcher Carson Kelly (1.1 IP, 1 R, 2 K) to settle down the Camels bats. Kelly did just that by striking out two and recording a flyout to end the frame.
Campbell kept at it in the sixth inning loading the bases with one out. It scratched across a run on an RBI sacrifice fly to take a 6-3 lead. Junior right-handed pitcher Baker Nelson (1.1 IP, 3 K) shut down the inning with a strikeout out of the bullpen.
To get NC State back into the game, Brown led off the seventh inning with a towering home run to left field. However, the next three Wolfpack batters were retired as it was unable to build off the momentum in that inning from the home run.
The Wolfpack threatened in the eighth inning with two runners on and two outs. Eisert got a hold of one to center field, but it was not quite deep enough to leave the ballpark as he flew out to end the frame.
Campbell added an insurance run in the eighth on a perfectly placed RBI infield single to second base to give it a 7-4 lead.
The Wolfpack attempted a rally in the ninth as it loaded the bases with one out. However, back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.
NC State will be back in action on Friday, March 4 at the Doak to start a series with Northeastern. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 3 p.m.