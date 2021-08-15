With over 20 athletic teams and nine different venues around campus and the surrounding area, there’s a lot to know about the different sports at NC State. As sports for this school year are just getting underway, here’s a quick guide to the venues you’ll want to visit during your time here and the games you certainly don’t want to miss.
Carter-Finley Stadium, football
Perhaps one of the most notable names on this list is Carter-Finley Stadium, just minutes away from campus, and host to all NC State home football games. Cheering the Wolfpack to a win is an essential activity during your time at State, and there’s a couple of games you’ll definitely not want to miss out on including homecoming and the home rivalry matchup against UNC-Chapel Hill. Seats are first come, first served, so make sure to head to the entrance early to be closer to the field for the best experience on game day.
PNC Arena, men’s basketball
Just across the parking lot from Carter-Finley is PNC Arena, the official home of the NC State Men’s basketball team. Always a fun time, this is another one of the main experiences as a student you don’t want to skip before graduation. Seats fill up quickly here as well, so to ensure you’re sitting in the lower bowl close to the action, get in line early.
Any game against rivals Duke or UNC you surely don’t want to miss, but basketball matchups at PNC are especially fun — and if NC State pulls out the victory, be prepared to rush Hillsborough Street.
If you’re in the mood for hockey, PNC Arena also serves as the host for the Carolina Hurricanes and a special matchup between the Wolfpack and the Tar Heels’ club hockey teams. The Icepack typically plays at the Wake Competition Center in Morrisville, which is definitely worth the drive, but this exciting matchup is always a thrill and a must-see for any NC State fan closer to campus.
Here we go ‼️https://t.co/ePRMFjt0XH pic.twitter.com/hPoKmi31VF— NC State Icepack (@NCStateHockey) July 22, 2021
Reynolds Coliseum, women’s basketball, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, rifle
Another incredibly notable name on this list is Reynolds Coliseum, host to a number of NC State athletic teams. You can’t miss out on seeing the nationally prominent women’s basketball team or the highly-ranked wrestling team during your next few years here. Despite a smaller facility than Carter-Finley or PNC, the atmosphere at Reynolds is electric for any event you come to, including other exciting sports like volleyball, gymnastics and rifle. One of the games you’ll want to mark on your calendar is the women’s basketball Play-for-Kay game honoring former coach Kay Yow and raising awareness for the fight against women’s cancers.
Reynolds also houses the NC State Hall of Fame and a small museum showcasing the history of NC State athletics — an incredible feature you’ll definitely want to explore during your time on campus.
Dail Soccer Field and Track, men’s and women’s soccer, track and field
Right across from Reynolds Coliseum is Dail Soccer Stadium, home to both men’s and women’s soccer teams on campus. Soccer matchups are an especially unique and fun event to attend for students as the Pack is home to a group called the Red Terrors, a student organization promoting school spirit for the NC State soccer teams.
90 minute party #redterrors #gopack pic.twitter.com/kz5AoyNIrG— George Kiefer (@CoachKiefer) September 1, 2018
Dail Softball Stadium, softball
Directly next to the soccer stadium is the home of the Wolfpack softball team. One of the smaller stadiums here in Raleigh, the seating provides for a fun atmosphere that you’ll want to experience while you’re living so close. Come catch a game against any ACC rival and you won’t regret it.
Willis R. Casey Aquatics Center, swimming and diving
Also in the same area as Talley Student Union and the other athletic venues is the aquatic center, another fun venue to catch some Pack action in. While you may not have had catching a swim meet at the top of your list of things to do this year, think again because these events are electric. Be sure to show your Wolfpack pride on senior day, and you’ll want to attend the preseason Wolfpack Games event as well.
Doak Field at Dail Park, baseball
On the other side of campus you’ll find the home of the NC State baseball team. Another fun team to support here in Raleigh, midweek baseball games are a perfect way to spend a spring afternoon after you've wrapped up your classes for the day. You won’t want to miss any of the action as ACC play heats up at the start of every season, especially after the Pack’s deep run in Omaha just this past spring.
J.W Isenhour Tennis Center, tennis
Also on the west side of campus is the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center, home to the men’s and women’s tennis teams. Attending a tennis match is another great way to spend a spring day and show your school pride. Both NC State tennis teams had great seasons in 2021, so if you want to catch some big Wolfpack wins against ranked opponents, this is a great place to start.
Lonnie Poole Golf Course, golf
Last, but certainly not least, is the Lonnie Poole Golf Course located on Centennial Campus. Compared to other teams, golf does not have appearances in Raleigh as often, which makes these events important to come to. Consistently ranked as one of the best courses nationally, you won’t want to miss a chance to check out this hidden gem over on Centennial.