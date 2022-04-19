Following the conclusion of their respective seasons, both the NC State men’s and women’s basketball teams were quick to jump into the transfer portal frenzy and made sure to add talent right away. Let’s take a look at some of the prospects the two programs were able to bring in.
Jack Clark, forward, men’s basketball
The men’s basketball team has brought in several players for visits and has interest in several others, finally getting the first domino to fall in former La Salle forward Jack Clark. Clark is a 6-foot-8 forward who, according to Pack Pride’s Cory Smith, is looking to model his game after redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron.
Clark has two years of eligibility remaining and is coming off a year in which he averaged 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Hearing that Clark is modeling his game after Seabron is great news, as it gives the Pack someone that can handle the ball and defend well.
While Clark may not start, he gives NC State a great boost anywhere he plays and also offers size where the Wolfpack now desperately needs it after four-star center Shawn Phillips decommitted from the program.
Also according to the article by Smith, Clark and Wolfpack target Landers Nolley II visited campus together and became close. If the Pack can snag both Nolley and Clark, the three spot in the rotation will be sound.
Other known Wolfpack targets include Jarkel Joiner and Luis Rodriguez from Ole Miss. Other potential options could include Michael Durr from Indiana and Jalen Reed from Florida, as well as less realistic options like Kenneth Lofton Jr. from Louisiana Tech, Devin Askew from Texas and Efton Reid from LSU.
Mimi Collins, forward, women’s basketball
With Elissa Cunane, Kayla Jones, Raina Perez, Kai Crutchfield, Genesis Bryant and Kendal Moore all leaving the program, head coach Wes Moore has more ammo to play with than in recent years. Moore was quick to seize his opportunity, landing Mimi Collins early on. Collins is an exciting addition that will provide depth to the four and five spots as someone that can absorb some of the minutes that Jones leaves behind.
Last season, Collins averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game but saw her role diminish as the year went on. However, in the year before, Collins averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 38.9% from distance.
Filling Jones’ role is crucial, as she was someone who came in and defended several positions and added shooting versatility to NC State, a skill set that allowed her to be drafted in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Collins has the tools to do all of that, and she has NCAA Tournament experience, coming from two talented programs in Maryland and Tennessee.
On Tuesday, April 19, Collins’ transfer was made official by the women’s basketball Twitter page.
Officially official. Welcome to our Pack, Mimi!More: https://t.co/LALeKfLB1Y pic.twitter.com/Shtg34Q8dQ— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) April 19, 2022
River Baldwin, center, women’s basketball
Moore made sure to keep the good times rolling by landing River Baldwin, a 6-foot-5, former five-star center who averaged six points and 4.6 rebounds per game last year at Florida State. Baldwin offers depth at the five behind junior Camille Hobby and freshman Sophie Hart.
Watching the team last season, the skill set Cunane had vastly differed from that of Hobby. With her height, Baldwin is able to offer a more physical toolset than Hobby and can look to emulate Cunane’s game, providing competition for another former five-star prospect in Hart.
Other notes
As mentioned, Shawn Phillips decommitted from NC State, leaving the men’s team with just one center on the roster in sophomore Ebenezer Dowuona and just one 2022 recruit in L.J. Thomas. With Phillips gone, head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff need to turn their attention to the transfer portal for more help down low to avoid what happened with the 2021-22 roster.
One transfer option the Pack is pursuing is Dusan Mahorcic. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for Utah last season, Mahorcic has drawn interest from several mid-major and high-profile programs. According to Dushawn London at Pack Pride, NC State is one of the teams on Mahorcic’s radar as he already has a visit scheduled.
As for the women’s team, another River may join the squad in Saniya Rivers. In high school, Rivers averaged 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.5 steals, 4.5 assists and 2.9 blocks per game in a season before committing to South Carolina.
Rivers didn’t play much in her freshman season at South Carolina but could step into a role early on with NC State, which was one of the finalists for her commitment. Outside of being previously recruited by NC State, Rivers’ step-sister is Nanna Rivers, a former captain of NC State’s women’s team.