Center Sebastian Aho, goaltender Frederik Andersen and head coach Rod Brind’Amour represented the Carolina Hurricanes well at the NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 4-5. With the mid-season festivities behind them, the Canes have now set their sights on making a run at Lord Stanley’s Cup.
The weekend began with the Skills Competition where a Hurricane took the top spot in Accuracy Shooting for the second time in a row. Aho’s pinpoint accuracy annihilated the competition as he knocked out the four targets in an unofficial time of 10.937 seconds. After looking at the replay, it seems Aho was even more savvy with his shooting accuracy than many initially realized as a more accurate clock would have had his time around 9.3 seconds.
There was some confusion over whether Aho had hit the top left target on his third attempt, resulting in the clock continuing to run after he drilled the top right on his fourth try.Had the clock stopped correctly, it looks like #20's time would actually be 9.3 seconds. 😱 pic.twitter.com/cnFGwMpO8i— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 5, 2022
Andersen also served as a goalie in the Hardest Shot competition, but the Dane’s prowess in the net really shined in the All-Star Game itself. Andersen saved 13 of the 16 shots he faced across 20 minutes of ice time. He even logged an assist in the opening goal of the Championship Game, a fitting accomplishment for the assists leader among NHL goalies this season.
Not to be left out, Aho logged a pair of points between the two games. The Finn finished through the five-hole of Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson in a 6-4 win over Team Pacific and assisted New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes in the Championship Game against Team Central as Brind’Amour’s Team Metro secured a 5-3 win.
With a massively successful All-Star Weekend under their belts, Aho, Andersen and Brind’Amour will now get back to business. If the Hurricanes are going to stretch their first-half success across 82 games and a postseason, this Canes All-Star trio will need to be on its A-game. As the top team in the Eastern Conference by points percentage, Brind’Amour’s squad is primed to continue its pursuit of the Stanley Cup, but competitors like the Florida Panthers, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers will be raring to spoil Carolina’s season if the Canes lose their focus.