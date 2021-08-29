After going 8-9 and ending its 2020 season on a two-game losing streak, the Wolfpack volleyball team is back and began nonconference play this weekend. From the three losses the Pack recorded this weekend, it is clear that this team will need to rely on its previous key players, as well as some newcomers to overcome its inability to keep up with its opponents.
While there are some good things to talk about early on with this team, it’s only appropriate to also address the issue of the Pack’s stats. This was a big problem last year, despite one or two players having knockout performances, the team could not keep up with its opponents as a whole.
The stat that showed the most of the Pack’s vulnerability was hitting percentage, and in the season-opening weekend, that was once again where NC State fell short. While NC State only lost by two points in every match against East Tennessee State University, the Pack’s .186 hitting percentage didn’t even come close to ETSU’s .238. Against Tennessee, NC State showed improvement with a hitting percentage of .222, but Tennessee answered that with a .364of its own. This isn’t to say that NC State is incapable of having good stats, instead the Pack’s hitting percentage hasn’t been up to par in order to give itself a fighting chance.
If you have followed NC State volleyball at all for the past couple years, the names of senior outside hitter Jade Parchment and graduate student opposite Melissa Evans both will not surprise you as early leaders for this team. Parchment has already recorded 35 kills, 26 digs and three service aces this season. She is tied with Evans with the team’s second highest points per set with 3.50. Evans, on the other hand, has managed 33 kills, 20 digs, three assists, three blocks and four service aces, all of which make her the only player to be in the top-five in every single statistical category for the team. Last season, Evans was a consistent name that came up as a player that the team relied on and it looks as though that pattern will continue.
Two players you will want to pay close attention to, especially as ACC play approaches for this team, are freshman middle blocker Jada Allen and redshirt junior outside hitter Taylor Rowland. In Allen’s first career game, she notched a .500 hitting percentage, along with nine kills, two service aces and six digs. In the third game of the weekend, Allen recorded a .455 hitting percentage with six kills and three digs. Allen’s consistent performance this weekend earned her a spot on the Tennessee Classic All-Tournament team.
Rowland’s first game this weekend saw her record 12 kills, two blocks and one ace. She was able to notch 18 kills and three blocks, with a career-high 14 digs in the second game this weekend. Rowland is already making waves in this season’s record book, holding the highest points per set, kills and total attempts.
As we saw last year, even through every loss, this team really recognizes its strengths and tries to capitalize on those as much as possible. If that trend continues and every game does not come down to one or two players’ performances, there is a chance we could see the Pack have a successful year.
The Pack competes again against Wofford on Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Coliseum.