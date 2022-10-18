The NC State volleyball team has played eight conference games so far this season and has won over half of them. The Wolfpack enjoyed a three-game winning streak during this time period and has yet to be shutout since conference play began. Overall, the volleyball squad hasn’t been perfect but has persevered through a tough ACC schedule, with more than a few left on the horizon.
Schedule Breakdown
The Wolfpack (11-8, 5-3 ACC) has 10 more matches left in the season before playoffs, as NC State is set to face off against some familiar faces, some of which the red-and-white have already beaten. NC State will play Syracuse and Virginia again, two teams that the Wolfpack has already beaten this year. The team will also play Clemson and Notre Dame twice before the season ends.
The Pack won three of its last four games at home, with the one loss coming from a close 3-2 match against Boston College (14-8, 2-6 ACC). During the bout, the Wolfpack had 31 combined errors, including nine service errors. In similar fashion, the red-and-white’s loss at Wake Forest saw the visitors commit 21 errors, 11 of which were service errors. Reducing unforced errors such as those on serves are key to winning matches, and when the Pack keeps that number down, it’s shown to give NC State better chances at claiming victory.
Key Players
On offense, the Pack averaged just under 13 kills per set since starting ACC play. In addition, the NC State offense has been solid in terms of contributing kills and putting pressure on opposing blockers. In the loss against Boston College, however, the Eagles blocked many of NC State’s attacks, making it harder for the home side to put points on the board. Smart attacks and placement will contribute to a higher kill total, but against teams like the Eagles, that’s easier said than done, which is why putting pressure on its opposition from the get-go is so important.
Freshman outside hitter Ava Brizard leads NC State in kills so far this season. She contributed 13 total kills in the loss against BC, and consistently hits double-digit kill totals in every game. As a result, Brizard’s involvement and usage has increased, and she’s been able to consistently produce a steady-stream offense and kills.
Another leader in kills is the hard-hitting graduate opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic. Her 6-foot-6-inch frame allows her to spike the ball with intense force, making it harder for the opposing team to defend. She had 14 kills in the BC loss, but only five against Syracuse and six against FSU. Consistency is key for Bukilic. If the graduate can tally double-digit kills night-in and night-out, NC State will have an easier time against its tough ACC competition.
One member of the squad who has been tremendously consistent however, is senior setter Kristen McDaniel. During the match against Boston College, she recorded her 2,000th career assist. McDaniel leads NC State in assists with 366, heavily contributing to the Wolfpack’s offensive effort. She also has a solid 115 digs on the season, making sure to provide support from the back row.
On defense, graduate libero Priscilla Hernandez leads the red-and-white in digs this season with 297. Her knuckleball-style serve that floats just over the net has allowed her to collect 21 service aces, the most for the Pack this season. Her role in the back row and as a libero makes her one of the essential players that contributes to the team without collecting huge statistics like kills or blocks.
Looking ahead, NC State will travel to Durham to face Duke (11-8, 2-6 ACC) before returning home to host three teams in a row. So far this season, the Pack has found much more success at home, losing only three games in Reynolds Coliseum and winning only four matches on the road.
Only time will tell if the Wolfpack’s dominance at home will stand, but with five more matches at Reynolds this season, they’ll all prove crucial to NC State’s final 2022 record.